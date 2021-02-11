The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
In possible signal to Iran, Haliva appointed head of IDF intelligence

Some see this move as a sign that the IDF wants an experienced, well-informed officer heading the Intelligence Directorate.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 18:52
Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva was appointed on Thursday, February 2, 2021, to be the next head of the IDF intelligence (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva was appointed on Thursday, February 2, 2021, to be the next head of the IDF intelligence
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
In what might be a signal toward Iran, Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva was appointed on Thursday to be the next head of IDF Intelligence.
Haliva is currently the head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate, which is in charge of overseeing and coordinating the IDF’s readiness for war.
Some see this move – at a time when tensions between Israel and Iran are high – as a sign that the IDF wants an experienced, well-informed officer heading the Intelligence Directorate.
Haliva was previously commander of the Paratroopers Brigade and the IDF Training Base 1 officers’ school.
His appointment is part of a round of new assignments in the IDF General Staff:
• Brig.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, currently OC of the Gaza Division, will become OC of the Southern Command. He previously served as military secretary for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
• Brig.-Gen. David Sa’ar Salama, currently head of Navy staff, will become head of the Navy. He previously served as an officer in the Shayetet 13 elite unit, and OC of the Haifa Navy Base.
• Maj.-Gen. Yehudah Fuchs, currently the IDF military attaché in the United States, was appointed OC of the IDF Central Command. He previously served as OC of the Gaza division and commander of the Nahal Brigade.
• Brig.-Gen. Oded Besiok, currently head of the Planning Division in the IDF Planning Directorate, will become head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate.
• Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, currently head of Central Command, will become commander of the Ground Forces. He previously served as OC of the Home Front Command and commander of the Golani Brigade.


