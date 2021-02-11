The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Former IAEA official: Israeli strike on Iran nuclear won't solve problems

"It's important to bear in mind that Iran is not Syria or Iraq: It always has a backup plan."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 14:27
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel (photo credit: IAF)
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
(photo credit: IAF)
While an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities may buy some time, it won't eliminate the problem, warned Dr. Olli Heinonen, former deputy director-general at the International Atomic Energy Agency and a senior research fellow at the Stimson Center think tank, in an interview with Israel Hayom on Wednesday.
"Technically, such an attack is feasible, even though several of the [nuclear] sites would be more difficult to attack than others," explained Heinonen to Israel Hayom. "But the entire matter starts with one thing: You need to know what you are bombing because if you don't know, you have a serious problem on your hands. It's easy to say, 'We need to bomb Natanz, Fordo.' Maybe there are other [uranium] enrichment sites. You need to know the status of these facilities. Are they still there? Are we familiar with them?"
"An airstrike can help buy time, but it doesn't eliminate the problem," stressed the former IAEA deputy director-general. "It's important to bear in mind that Iran is not Syria or Iraq: It always has a backup plan. The Iranians don't put all their eggs in one basket, and I'm positive they have taken steps to ensure that parts of their nuclear program will continue functioning even in the case of an attack."
The comments come after a series of estimates concerning how long it would take Iran to develop a nuclear weapon were published by various officials and experts, ranging from a few months to a few years.
Additionally, in January, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi warned that he had ordered operational plans to strike Iran’s nuclear program to be ready if necessary, although whether to use those plans and under what circumstances was a decision for the political echelon. A week later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kochavi, the Finance and Defense ministers and financial and military officials took part in a large meeting at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss the budget required for a potential strike on Iran if it is deemed necessary, according to KAN news.
Israeli and regional officials have expressed concerns at US President Joe Biden's intent to rejoin the nuclear deal, although Biden has stated that he would not release sanctions until Iran stops enriching uranium and the Biden administration has pushed that a longer and stronger agreement that prevents Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon and that also deals with Iran's destabilizing activities in the region is needed.
Heinonen worked in Iran for the IAEA over a period of more than 25 years, spending entire days in underground nuclear sites when the Islamic Republic's nuclear program was still brand new and as it developed.
"From the outset, I felt great discomfort over several aspects of the program," Heinonen told Israel Hayom. "I was at all the nuclear sites except for the one Fordo, but we had already known about it for a few years before my departure. We had good times and more difficult times, ups and downs."
During one visit to the Arak reactor in 2002, Heinonen asked the Iranians about 1,600 new centrifuges at the site and an Iranian expert told him that they had never been used. "There were thousands of [centrifuges] there. It just wasn't logical," said Heinonen.
In the interview, the former IAEA official advised the Biden administration to take it's time when it comes to addressing the Iranian nuclear threat. "Don't be hasty. Build a regional and international coalition," said Heinonen.


Tags IAEA Iran Nuclear Joe Biden iran nuclear Iran Nuclear Deal International Atomic Energy Agency
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by