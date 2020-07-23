Kindergartens will fully reopen, schools will teach in groups next Sept.



The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that it formulated a plan for students to return to school safely in September, gradually moving from in-person to online distance learning when kids reach ages 10 and older.

From the plan, it appears that kindergartens will study six days a week. Students in grades 1-3 will study at least five days a week but will limit attendance to 18 students in a class.

Fourth graders will study four days in school and another day of distance learning via Zoom, up to 18 students per class.

Students from 5th to 12th grade will go to school in person for one or two days a week.

The decision was made after a meeting Netanyahu held with head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, Education Minister Yoav Gallant, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levy, and coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzo. Later on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the recommendation of Education Minister Yoav Gallant, and approved the reopening of summer schools and camps for students up to fourth grade.

Education Minister Yoav Gallant spoke on Wednesday at the Knesset, and once again stressed that educational institutions should stay open through August 6 as planned to allow parents to work.

