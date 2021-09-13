In spirit of 10 Days of Penitence, Herzog continues pardons policy

President Isaac Herzog announced an updated special pardons policy on Monday that has been coordinated with Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Saar and the IDF, in the spirit of the Ten Days of Penitence , when Jews ask forgiveness for their sins.

Herzog, and his wife Michal, who is a criminal lawyer, toured the IDF Education Corps Havat Hashomer military base with Gantz, after which Herzog called on all IDF soldiers with criminal convictions from their youth, who have since undergone a successful rehabilitation process during their military service, to submit requests to the President’s Office to have their criminal records erased as part of the new special pardons policy. During his visit, Herzog met soldiers with criminal records as well as others whose records he has already erased.

Concern for the future of good soldiers, who were once juvenile delinquents, was one of the initial issues to which Herzog, who is also a lawyer by profession, gave priority when he first entered office. It bothered him that the mistakes of youth could cloud their future and a chance to become good citizens in adulthood.

Herzog's pardons announcement is intended to raise awareness among soldiers and national service volunteers with criminal convictions from their pre-service days, who have expressed remorse and undergone rehabilitation during their service, that they have the option of seeking a pardon from the president to erase their criminal records.

The pardons policy is designed to allow these young citizens to take control of their lives and to no longer be labeled criminals. The presidential pardon, will remove barriers to their employment and will ease integration into civilian life. The possibility of a pardon will also encourage wayward teenagers to join the IDF, or to perform civilian volunteer service.

As part of the new policy, a special IDF committee headed by the commander of the Educations Corps will encourage all soldiers who fit the criteria and offer them assistance in filing a request. The policy applies only to young people who have undergone a process of rehabilitation, expressed full remorse for their actions, and have completely changed their behavior, as testified by their commanders and other professionals. The committee will interview soldiers requesting pardons and forward its recommendations to the president.

Herzog noted that the Ten Days of Penitence in the Hebrew calendar are a period for a second chance, and said that this moment in time highlights the need for society and the state to offer the possibility for a second chance, for reform, for forgiveness. In the lives of those young Israelis who cannot escape a life of hardship. The institution of the pardon is one of compassion and one of Israel's most important social foundations.

As a former minister of welfare and social services in two governments, Herzog is familiar with the reasons for juvenile crime and has therefore focused on the pardons policy. policy.

Herzog shares condolence call details with IDF soldiers on the Gaza border (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Since becoming president, Herzog has erased the criminal records of 19 soldiers.

One of the soldiers whom Herzog met on Monday, and who he recently pardoned, was Staff-Sgt. Moshe Elmaliah, 22, who was convicted of various property offenses in his youth. After he was served an indictment, a juvenile court decided in light of the circumstances to give him a chance and directed him to the Malkishua drug rehabilitation village. There, he underwent an exceptional process of rehabilitation over two and a half years, during which he even achieved a full bagrut (matriculation) certificate. He waged a protracted struggle to enlist in the IDF and was eventually accepted and placed in the Havat HaShomer base, where he is currently completing a period of service in the Golani Brigade as a combat soldier. His commanders report that he has been an exemplary soldier, who has exercised initiative, commitment, and responsibility, takes care of the soldiers in his company, and acts as their big brother.

Herzog recently considered the request of a soldier from the Engineering Corps who had become involved in crime as a youth and had been convicted of violent offenses. His commanders reported that he was an upstanding and highly valued soldier who had undergone a meaningful process of rehabilitation and had even been promoted to command roles in a combat unit. During his military service, he was awarded a certificate of excellence, and toward the end of his service, on Independence Day in 2021, he was also among the 120 outstanding soldiers who annually receive an award from the President. He was also pardoned by Herzog.

The special pardons policy was launched in its current format by former President, Reuven Rivlin, in 2007 and so far 363 pardon requests have been submitted, of which 300 were accepted and some are still being processed.

Soldiers may seek a presidential pardon by filling an online form at https://www.gov.il/he/service/pardon_request , sending an email to haninot@president.gov.il , sending a letter to the President’s Residence at HaNasi 3, Jerusalem, 9218801, or by fax to 025887227.