The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

How will new gov’t impact Bibi trial? - analysis

As long as he was prime minister, he could negotiate with the president for a pardon

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 13, 2021 19:13
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2019. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2019.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The ousting of Benjamin Netanyahu from the post of prime minister is no less than a game changer of galactic proportions for his public corruption trial.
As long as he was prime minister, he had a variety of potential extra-legal exits from the trial to avoid prison – even if the verdict went against him.
All of those exits are now gone.
If he loses the trial – he will go to jail as surely as Ehud Olmert did when he was a former prime minister.
As long as he was prime minister, he could negotiate with the president for a pardon.
Until a few weeks ago, he could try to negotiate with future presidential candidates that they would only receive his and the Likud’s support if the candidate guaranteed a pardon.
He lost that option when Isaac Herzog was elected, but it had been open to him for the last 27 months since Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit made his interim announcement about indicting Netanyahu.
While Netanyahu held the premiership, he had a chance at appointing a new state attorney who could have given him a lenient plea deal with no jail time, even if he lost at trial.
This was not guaranteed as he had granted the Blue and White Party equal control of the state attorney position.
But he still had major influence over who would fulfill this post, which is demonstrated by the fact that Netanyahu prevented Blue and White from appointing its choice, Amit Aisman, to the post in anything more than a temporary role.
Mandelblit could have blocked this until February 2022, when his term ends.
But the trial will run far beyond February 2022.
When he was prime minister, he would for sure have had powerful influence over who replaces Mandelblit in seven months.
If there was a stalemate over the appointment that also would have weakened whoever was in the acting attorney-general position and possibly pushed them to seek a deal with Netanyahu.
This did not happen regarding the state attorney position, but one reason was that Mandelblit himself could serve as acting state attorney if no one was picked, without worrying about his status.
The Supreme Court has two empty spots because Netanyahu helped block appointing replacements until he could control those choices.
Any future justice might sit on an appeals court panel from the verdict of Netanyahu’s trial.
He could have conditioned those appointments on a commitment for a lenient ruling in such an appeal.
All of these exits are now gone.
For several months, Netanyahu refused to sign a conflict of interest arrangement which would have prevented him abusing his power over such appointments, until the Supreme Court itself ratified and gave effect to the arrangement.
Now, no arrangement is necessary.
Of course, if Netanyahu returns to the prime minister’s chair before a verdict (in the event he is convicted), he might still have a chance to have some impact on the process.
But in all likelihood, a new permanent state attorney and new attorney-general will be chosen and ratified before that happens.
If Netanyahu does return to power in six months or a year, you can bet that the incoming government will make sure it removes these potential parachutes before it goes down.
The three judges have acted unimpressed when Netanyahu has used theatrics in the courthouse.
But now they will feel more sure of themselves that he lacks the power to retaliate against them and the judiciary more broadly.
For the rest of the trial, Netanyahu is truly just another defendant who will need to win based on the evidence.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu government Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Bennett-Lapid gov't's first 100 days: 6 essential measures to be passed

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by