Incendiary balloons spark 35 fires in southern Israel

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 22, 2020 19:37
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire burning scrubland in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying kites and balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, near kibbutz Nir Am, June 5, 2018 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire burning scrubland in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying kites and balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, near kibbutz Nir Am, June 5, 2018
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Incendiary balloons were launched throughout Saturday, sparking 35 fires in Israeli towns surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.
Experts from the Fire and Rescue Services determined after examining the sites that all 35 fires were caused by incendiary balloons.
On Friday, which saw a similar number of fires, teams of volunteers and members from various authorities spread out in order to contain the fires and prevent them from spreading to nearby towns.
The teams operating to contain the fires include members from the Fire and Rescue Services, the Jewish National Fund, the Nature and Parks Authority and the IDF.
Also, on Friday, a bundle of balloons with a suspicious item attached to it was located in Kiryat Gat's industrial area. During efforts by police sappers to neutralize the item, which turned out to be an explosive device, a nearby residential building was slightly damaged.
Later that day, another explosive device attached to balloons was located on a residential rooftop in Beersheba. Police said its personnel dismantled the device without causing any injuries.
The police released a statement on Friday, reminding the public to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious items they encounter.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi held a situation briefing on Friday morning regarding the situation, which has been escalating in recent weeks, with incendiary balloons causing fires nearly every day that interrupt the daily lives of the residents of southern Israel and damage agricultural fields, which constitute a major source of income for many locals.
Tensions between Israel and Hamas have been rising. On Saturday evening, rocket alert sirens sounded in southern Israel, in what has become a daily occurrence.  


