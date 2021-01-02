Increase in number of deceased being found in decrepit, decaying states

There has been a 17.2% increase in the number of elderly or destitute people in Israel being found decrepit and decaying, sometimes weeks after death, amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to ZAKA.ZAKA states that they have dealt with 157 separate incidents of people being found in these states, compared to the year before. Most of the incidents occurred in Jerusalem (18), followed closely behind by Beersheba (13) and Petach Tikva (12).All lived alone without anyone to check in on them, and were only discovered when neighbors either notice a horrible smell emanating from the apartment, water over-flowing from the bathroom or someone called the police after not seeing them for a while."Have we become indifferent?! It’s just shocking that this has become part of our routine," said ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav."ZAKA volunteers will continue to fight with all their might for those elderly, lonely and destitute people to save their lives. We are the Jewish people who care for their fellow man," he added. " Yet, we are the ones who find our loved ones in the most demeaning situation there is."We have lost our humanity. ZAKA will continue to lead campaigns and raise awareness among neighbors to save the lives of these lonely individuals, with a small act of kindness - knocking on the door once a day to prevent the next horrific death."
