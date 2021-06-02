Indian Amb. to UAE: Israel-UAE ties brings India closer to both countries

The newly forged ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates help improve the ties both countries have with India, the country's Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told the Global Investment Forum in Dubai on Wednesday.

"We are privilege to have a strategic partnership not just with Israel but with the UAE," Kapoor said.

India work closely with Israel on food, agriculture and water, Kapoor said, adding that the UAE could benefit from similar exchanges.

"There is much the UAE can learn from Israel both with food and health care, particularly medical devices," he said.

So much is happening there, "we will be there happy to support" joint initiatives, he said.

He noted that the Indo-Israel Chamber of Commerce opened up an office in Dubai after the ties between the two counties were established last year.

The two countries both have pavilions next to each at the UAE's Global Expo.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Kapoor spoke mostly of the growing ties between his country and the UAE, including during the COVID-19 pandemic which brought commercial flights between them to a halt.

Exports continued including food, he said, which was particularly important, he said. He noted that the UAE had sent nurses and doctors to India and his country had sent medical supplies in return.

"Health is an important part of the exchange," he said.