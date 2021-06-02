The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Indian Amb. to UAE: Israel-UAE ties brings India closer to both countries

"We are privilege to have a strategic partnership not just with Israel but with the UAE," Pavan Kapoor said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 2, 2021 11:52
Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates addresses The Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Times Global Investment Forum, June 2, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates addresses The Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Times Global Investment Forum, June 2, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The newly forged ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates help improve the ties both countries have with India, the country's Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told the Global Investment Forum in Dubai on Wednesday.
"We are privilege to have a strategic partnership not just with Israel but with the UAE," Kapoor said.
India work closely with Israel on food, agriculture and water, Kapoor said, adding that the UAE could benefit from similar exchanges. 
"There is much the UAE can learn from Israel both with food and health care, particularly medical devices," he said.
So much is happening there, "we will be there happy to support" joint initiatives, he said.
He noted that the Indo-Israel Chamber of Commerce opened up an office in Dubai after the ties between the two counties were established last year.
The two countries both have pavilions next to each at the UAE's Global Expo.
Kapoor spoke mostly of the growing ties between his country and the UAE, including during the COVID-19 pandemic which brought commercial flights between them to a halt.
Exports continued including food, he said, which was particularly important, he said. He noted that the UAE had sent nurses and doctors to India and his country had sent medical supplies in return.
"Health is an important part of the exchange," he said.


Tags Israel india UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by