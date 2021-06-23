Influencers from UAE, Bahrain and Morocco visit Magen David Adom

Some nine influencers from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain visited a Magen David Adom (MDA) station in Jerusalem on Thursday as part of their visit to Israel, MDA announced in a press release.

The visit by the influencers also included chairman of the Friends of Magen David Adom Association in England, Russell Jacobs and the general manager of the British Association, Daniel Burger, as well as senior MDA officials.

During the tour, the influencers met with MDA staff and volunteers, and watched the organization's simulation center where the teams practice, and were exposed to innovative technologies.

Yosef Muhammad from Bahrain described his visit as the first person from Bahrain to meet with MDA officials. “As the first Bahraini visitor to Magen David Adom in Israel, it was an unforgettable experience. I saw Jews and Arabs working side by side in ambulances, practice and simulation rooms and the emergency center. I was amazed to see that the response times were 3-5 minutes, and I know it's all thanks to MDA volunteers all over Israel and all for the purpose of saving lives.

"The technology at the center, together with the "My MDA" application, combined with many other innovations, are used only in Israel. They save lives and I strongly believe that they should be found all over the world," Muhammad added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}