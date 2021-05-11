The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Under fire: strengthening MDA teams with emergency equipment and supplies

By AVI STERN  
MAY 11, 2021 22:33
(photo credit: PUBLICITY MDA)
(photo credit: PUBLICITY MDA)
Hundreds of missiles were fired into Israel in the last hour and MDA teams are moving quickly from scene to scene, providing medical assistance, performing life-saving treatments and quickly referring to designated hospitals.


Crews are working under fire, with very heavy surfaces above their heads and danger is reflected in their lives.
Besides them immediate response drives from the motorcycle unit and special units, paramedics and MDA administration personnel moving from one fall to another and blood services personnel working continuously to provide blood to the hospitals, for the incessant flow of wounded. Magen David Adom stands here at your service in the challenges and difficult moments, and we will continue to do so as long as we need to. We call on citizens to listen to the directives of the back command and act cautiously to protect their lives.
Photo credit : Publicity MDAPhoto credit : Publicity MDA
Due to this escalation Israel, MDA needs to reinforce the teams immediately with life-saving emergency equipment, in order to meet the challenges under fire.
MDA teams spread across Israel, working around the clock to provide emergency medical care to the wounded.
While citizens stay in shelters or residential secure spaces, MDA's devoted medics and paramedics are called to the scenes under sirens and falling missiles. They risk their lives in order to save ours.
MDA needs life-saving emergency equipment for the medi-cycles, ambulances and Mobile Intensive Care Units; biodegradables, respirators and oxygen tanks, bandages, medications and advanced monitors, which allow continuous monitoring of the patient and prioritizing admission to the hospitals accordingly.

Photo credit : Publicity MDAPhoto credit : Publicity MDA

MDA serves as the national EMS organization, Blood Bank and Red Cross representative in Israel, and relies on generous donors in Israel and abroad for support. Each donation is crucial.
Israeli Friends of MDA Association calls the public to donate as much as possible and join the efforts against the terror. Keeping MDA strong is in everyone's interest. 

Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by