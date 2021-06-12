Instagram to allow Israeli users to open online store

The popular social media application Instagram will allow Israeli users to open an online store in order to sell their products, which was announced by Facebook on Wednesday, Instagram's parent company.
Prior to the change in policy, Instagram required users to open a business account as the only means by which to advertise and sell products. With Instagram's new approach, content creators in Israel will also be able to link their store to their own personal account and advertise products to their followers.Beyond this most recent update impacting Israeli users, Instagram also announced other changes and new features, including a new affiliation tool, which will reward content creators for the purchases they promote on their account. Another new feature is the option for commercial collaborations with major brand names, as well as new system for meeting online goals by allowing followers to buy 'stars' to support their favorite content creators.
