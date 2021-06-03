The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Intelligence officer who died in prison was not charged with espionage

Most details about the case remain under heavy censorship

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 3, 2021 20:48
IDF soldiers engage in operational activities in relation to Israel-Gaza violence. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers engage in operational activities in relation to Israel-Gaza violence.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An intelligence officer who died in prison two weeks ago “was not charged with espionage or treason and had not been in contact with or used by a foreign agent,” the IDF said Thursday.
The man, whose identity is under two gag orders, died in the newly opened Neve Tzedek prison during the fighting between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip. He had been behind bars since September, was found in serious condition in his cell on the night of May 16 and later pronounced dead.
The official cause of his death is yet to be released. His family has rejected claims that he took his own life.
The soldier was buried in a civilian cemetery and will not be considered as a fallen soldier since he had been released from the IDF while in prison. Nevertheless since he died in a prison run by the Military Police, his death will be investigated by the IDF’s internal affairs unit and the findings will be presented to the military prosecution.
Many aspects of the case-such as the crimes he had been charged with and the investigation into his death-remain heavily censored, both by the military and a court order. The court proceedings that have taken place since his arrest have been behind closed doors.
After his death, the charges against the officer were dropped and part of the gag orders were lifted.
Following an appeal by Ynet News and Haaretz, the IDF permitted publication of  the fact that he was in the intelligence division and was arrested and charged in September.


