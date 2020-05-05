The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Int'l Haredi matchmaking continues despite coronavirus outbreak

'The mothers said that, G-d willing, the entire staff of the terminal is invited to the wedding.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2020 14:46
The empty Ben Gurion airport, as most flights have been cencelled in order to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus. April 06, 2020. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
The empty Ben Gurion airport, as most flights have been cencelled in order to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus. April 06, 2020.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
A haredi man from England was able to meet his bride-to-be from Jerusalem in a special terminal in Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday in order to finalize the "shidduch" (matchmaking or organized marriage, depending on context) between the two, according to Channel 12 news.
The meeting was arranged due to the issue that if the groom-to-be arrived in Israel and left the airport, he would have to enter directly into quarantine without meeting the potential wife due to coronavirus regulations.
Yoel Barun, the matchmaker for the two, described the event as an "explosion of happiness."
Shani Shiferman, the CEO of the Fattal private terminal where the meeting took place, helped arrange the meeting which required permits from a number of agencies and the presence of representatives from the Airport Authority, Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, Homefront Command and the Crime Prevention Unit, according to Channel 12.
The final permits were received on Sunday and the groom's family boarded a plane from England to Israel and landed in the evening at the terminal.
"The meeting between the families was very exciting and strictly followed the rules of the [haredi] community and the coronavirus," explained Shiferman to Channel 12. "After a short time, the families declared the matchmaking a success. They broke a plate for luck and there was not one dry eye in the terminal. At midnight, the family left to return home to England with joy in their hearts and a story that I am sure will continue to be told."
"The families told me that they don't have the words to describe the joy that I and the staff caused them when we succeeded in [organizing] a shidduch in these days," said Barun. "The mothers said that, G-d willing, the entire staff of the terminal is invited to the wedding."


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Haredi United Kingdom haredim israel marriage marriage Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
