Int'l Women's Day: 76% of Israelis support female prime minister

The poll found that 37% of Israelis "strongly" support the idea of a female prime minister, while 37% support the idea. Some 26% do not support or strongly oppose the idea of a female prime minister at all.

Some 60% of Israelis support the idea of a female defense minister, according to the poll.

Most Israelis do not place great importance on the proportion of women in political parties when deciding what party to vote for, according to the poll. Some 52% of poll respondents said that female presence in a party does not affect their desire to vote for the party.

Some 10% said that they would only vote for a party with adequate female representation while 33% said they would prefer to vote for a party with appropriate female representation. Some 5% of Israelis would prefer to vote for a party with no female representation.

"It seems that on some topics the Israeli public is much more advanced than the political reality. We were happy to find that most of the public supports the idea of a woman leading the government of Israel," said Na'amat Chair Hagit Pe'er.

"It is a little embarrassing that in Israel in 2021 we even need to fight for what is already obvious, but that is the situation."

One of the fields in which the status of Israeli women is much lower than that of Israeli men is political and economic influence , according to the Israel Women’s Network, which cited the Adva Center’s 2020 report on the status of women in Israel.