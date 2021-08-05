The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Inviting Israeli journalists to Ramallah is a 'big sin' - PJS

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS), representing Palestinian journalists, regularly organizes visits by Israelis to Ramallah to meet officials.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 5, 2021 09:24
Paramedics and journalists during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the West Bank July 27, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
Paramedics and journalists during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the West Bank July 27, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) on Thursday condemned a visit by Israeli journalists to Ramallah as a “big sin.”
The Israeli journalists visited Ramallah on Wednesday at the invitation of the PLO’s Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society, which regularly organizes visits by Israelis to the city for meetings with senior Palestinian officials.
The committee is headed by Mohammed al-Madani, a senior official with the ruling Fatah faction headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
During the visit, the journalists met with a number of senior Palestinian officials, including PLO Executive Committee member Ahmed Majdalani.
The PJS, which is dominated by Fatah loyalists, represents hundreds of Palestinian journalists in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and east Jerusalem.
In the past, the syndicate called for boycotting Israeli journalists and media outlets and warned its members against meeting with Israelis.  
The PJS and other anti-Israeli groups argue that the purpose of such meetings is to “promote normalization between the Palestinians and Israel.”
Senior Fatah official Monir al-Jaghoub, however, said that the meeting came to “present the Israeli press with a picture of the Palestinian reality resulting from the occupation’s policies of settlement [construction] and ethnic cleansing, specifically in Jerusalem.”
The purpose of the meeting, he added, was to get the Israeli public to learn about the “daily suffering of the Palestinians as a result of the right-wing Israeli policies, which will not lead to stability and peace.”
Referring to Wednesday’s visit, the PJS denounced it as a “blow to the efforts of Palestinian journalists who seek to expose the occupation’s false narrative.”
The PJS claimed that a large number of Israeli journalists are “settlers and military and security personnel.”
The Palestinian group accused Israeli journalists of being complicit “in the crimes committed against Palestinian journalists and the media, or covering up and justifying these crimes.”
According to the PJS, “these normalization meetings, whatever their justification, are a blow to the achievements of the Palestinian media in spreading the Palestinian narrative.”
The syndicate said that holding such meetings at the headquarters of the PLO “at a time when the occupation authorities continue to commit grave crimes and violations against [Palestinian] journalists by preventing them from entering Jerusalem and banning them from working there is a great sin that cannot be tolerated.”
The syndicate called on the PLO to halt such meetings and hold those responsible to account.


Tags Palestinians journalism Palestinian Press
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel stuck in neutral on fixing traffic crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by