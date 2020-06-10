IPCA to hold first world chess championship in Israel for disabled players

The International Physically Disabled Chess Organization (IPCA), will be holding their first annual world championship tournament in Ashdod, Israel this October.The tournament, which was originally meant to take place this month, was postponed until October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The IPCA has invited approximately 150 outstanding disabled chess players from nearly 50 countries to compete in this year's tournament - some even hold the title of chess master and grandmaster.Players include Lucas Novak from Poland, a favorite in this year's tournament as well as Andrei Gorbanov, the Israeli hope to medal in the world competition. Gorbanov himself, is a former world champion.The event - organized by the Israeli Chess Association and the World Paralympic Chess Association IPCA - will be broadcast live via Facebook and the video conferencing service Zoom, accompanied by commentary from Israeli experts.