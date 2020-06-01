The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Iran cyberattack on Israel tried to increase chlorine in water - report

A western official warned that while both attacks were relatively harmless, 'it never stops at that'

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 1, 2020 08:32
Iranian flag and cyber code [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Iranian flag and cyber code [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
An Iranian cyberattack on Israeli water systems in April that was thought to have been relatively harmless may have tried to increase the amount of chlorine added to treated water in the civilian water system in Israel, according to a report by the Financial Times.
The attack could have triggered fail safes that would have left tens of thousands of civilians and farms without water in the middle of a heatwave, as the pumping station shut down when the excess chlorine was detected. A western official told the Times that, in a worst-case scenario, hundreds of people would have been at risk of becoming ill.
"It was more sophisticated than they [Israel] initially thought," said the official to the Times. "It was close to successful, and it's not fully clear why it didn't succeed."
"We will remember this last month, May 2020, as a changing point in the history of modern cyberwarfare," said National Cyber Directorate Chief Yigal Unna in a recorded speech for a Cybertech conference event obtained by The Jerusalem Post. "If it had been successful... we would now be facing in the middle of the corona crisis, a very big damage to the civilian population, a lack of water."
Unna noted that when various chemicals are mixed with water in the wrong proportions – which could happen due to a hack – it “can be harmful and disastrous.”
While avoiding blaming Iran for the attack directly, Unna did mention the accusations that Iran was behind the attack and made clear that the hack was conducted by an enemy nation-state and not just cyber criminals.
An Israeli official told the Times that the attack opened the door to "an unpredictable risk scenario," creating a precedent for cyberattacks on civilian infrastructure which had been previously avoided by both Iran and Israel.
Iran has denied allegations that they're behind the attack.
"Iran cannot politically afford to try to poison Israeli civilians. And even if Iran did so, where is the Israelis’ appropriate response?" said a regime insider to the Times. "Our suspicion is that Israelis want more money from the US and made up the whole thing. But the Americans are no idiots.”
The Times report, as a number of earlier reports, claimed that Israel retaliated for the cyberattack by attacking the Shahid Rajaee Port in Iran.
“It was small, very small — like a knock on the door,” said one Israeli official to theTimes. “Think of it [as] a gentle reminder. ‘We know where you live.’”
Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett insisted on a visible response to the alleged Iranian cyberattack. The Shahid Rajaee Port was "roughly in the middle of the page of options" presented to Bennett after he demanded a list of potential targets for a response, an Israeli official told the Times. "Any disruption would be economic, nobody’s safety would be placed at risk, they would be reminded we are here, we are watching."
On May 11, Mohammad Rastad, Managing Director of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), announced that a cyberattack managed to damage a number of private systems at the Shahid Rajaei Port, confirming that the attack was carried out by a foreign entity, according to the Iranian Fars News Agency.
While Rastad stressed that operations had not been disrupted by the attack, US and foreign government officials told The Washington Post that traffic in the area came to a halt and was plagued with issues for a number of days.
In May, Israel’s security cabinet met to discuss this alleged Iranian cyberattack on Israeli water and sewage facilities that took place on April 24.
The attack caused a pump at a municipal water system in the Sharon region of central Israel to stop working. Operation resumed shortly after, but it was recorded as an exceptional event, according to the New York Times.
A security company that investigated the incident found that malware caused the shutdown and the incident was reported to the Israel National Cyber Directorate and other Israeli intelligence agencies. Israeli officials found that the malware had come from one of the offensive cyberunits in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The attack and the quality of the attack were described as “miserable” by intelligence officials, according to The New York Times.
A western official warned the Financial Times that while both attacks were relatively harmless, "it never stops at that."
While one intelligence official said that Israel hopes the attack on the port will end the current cyber exchange, an intelligence assessment stated that the IRGC could respond with another attack on Israel.
Israeli security officials instructed sensitive facilities and national infrastructure to increase awareness and alertness amid fears of a cyberattack by Iran or a pro-Iranian group after reports about Israel’s involvement in the cyberattack on the Iranian port were published, according to Walla! news.
Two weeks ago, a cyberattack targeted hundreds of Israeli websites hosted on one hosting service, replacing the websites with an anti-Israel video and message. A second attack on the same day targeted factories with ransomware attacks in an attempt to shut down production lines. Israeli research centers working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus were also targeted by a cyberattack on the same day, according to Channel 12.
As of last week, there was no indication that Iran stood behind the cyberattack on Israeli websites. Cybersecurity firm Checkpoint Software Technologies told The Jerusalem Post that the attack was conducted by nine attackers who have been operating since April. Their profiles seem to connect them to Turkey, North Africa and the Gaza Strip. “This doesn’t mean there aren’t more, but we don’t know [enough] to confirm an Iranian operation at this stage,” he said.
Checkpoint explained that the cyberattacks last week did not seem especially unusual and happen almost every day. The attacks were also expected as they occurred around Al-Quds Day (Iran Jerusalem Day), when hackers from the Muslim world often organize cyberattacks on Israel.
Little information was available on the other two cyberattacks reported on the same day, and it was unclear if they were carried out by the same attackers.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Iran cyber warfare israeli cyber security water cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by