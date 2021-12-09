The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel to discuss military readiness against Iran with US - Gantz

“The international community, with US leadership, has an opportunity to act against Iran’s hegemonic aspirations, restore stability, and prevent the oppression of nations across the region" - Gantz.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 21:24

Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2021 21:29
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet outside the Pentagon, December 9, 2021. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet outside the Pentagon, December 9, 2021.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
WASHINGTON - Minister of Defense Benny Gantz told US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that he is looking forward to deepening the US-Israel dialogue and cooperation regarding Iran, “including on topics of military readiness.” The two met at the Pentagon on Thursday.
“Iran is playing poker with a bad hand and it’s playing on time,” he said. “The international community, with US leadership, has an opportunity to act against Iran’s hegemonic aspirations, restore stability, and prevent the oppression of nations across the region.”
“Iran is the biggest threat to global and regional peace and stability and building an existential threat to Israel,” Gantz told Austin at the top of their meeting. “I would like to emphasize that the Iranian people are not our enemy,” said Gantz. “They are being held hostage by a tyrannical regime, which violates their human rights.”
He went on to say that Iran “is not just a threat to our physical security - it poses a concrete threat to our way of life and our shared values. In its aspirations to become a hegemon - Iran seeks to destroy all traces of freedom, human dignity and peace in the Middle East and beyond.”
“The nuclear program is a means to Iran’s hegemonic goals – imposing its radical ideology and threatening Israel’s existence,” Gantz continued. “I am confident in the commitment of the administration, of the US as a global leading power to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon.”
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet outside the Pentagon, December 9, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
US and Israeli flags fly outside the Pentagon. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) US and Israeli flags fly outside the Pentagon. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Gantz added that he was looking forward to continuing the dialogue with the administration on plans for defense acquisition to maintain Israel’s QME. “Israel’s operational superiority will not only guarantee the safety of our citizens but will also enable us to leverage the positive trends in the region,” he said. “Only a strong, secure Israel can extend its hand in peace to its neighbors. Only a strong and secure Israel can expand the Abraham Accords and normalization, deepen our ties with Jordan and Egypt, and build confidence with our Palestinian neighbors,” Gantz added.


