The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How Blue and White is both left and right

On one side there are the loud voices from the Left side of the party, but there are voices on the Center-Right side as well.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 21:51
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz announces he failed to form a government and returns the mandate to President Reuven Rivlin hours before midnight deadline (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz announces he failed to form a government and returns the mandate to President Reuven Rivlin hours before midnight deadline
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The party formed to represent the Israeli center has been going to extremes.
On one side there are the loud voices from the Left side of the party, but there are voices on the Center-Right side as well.
On the Center-Left, there is Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir, whose resignation takes effect on Monday; Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay, who almost quit last week; and MKs Miki Haimovich and Ram Shefa, who voted against limits on political demonstrations in the Knesset.
Haimovich made news on Sunday, when she said there is a group that is growing in Blue and White that is interested in breaking up the partnership with Likud. Other MKs talked about starting to vote more independently.
But even if they are growing, they are still the minority in the party. The overwhelming majority of the MKs in the Blue and White-Derech Eretz-Labor bloc prefers staying the course and continuing the strategy of fighting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from within his government.
Cynics believe they are using that strategy just to lay low in hopes a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office is still possible in another year. Blue and White’s critics say they are just acting out of weakness and clinging to cabinet seats, either out of greed or due to their inability to admit that they were wrong to join in the first place.
But the majority of the MKs in Blue and White’s bloc believe they are doing what is right for the country and for the party.
They do not apologize for voting to limit protests that cause crowds during a pandemic. They remember that they entered the government to fight the coronavirus, not to support demonstrations against themselves.
They are using their roles in the cabinet and the Knesset to advance the centrist ideology that they share, and they are offended by suggestions that ideology never even existed. That ideology is a lot more than anyone but Bibi.
But even strategically for defeating Netanyahu, they believe they are being smart by staying right where they are in key positions of power and influence.
If they would leave Netanyahu’s government right now, he would remain in office and take over the Justice, Foreign Affairs, Defense and Communications portfolios. Policies in all those ministries would change dramatically immediately.
Even if an election would be set, he would find ways to postpone it, due to the pandemic. They would be blamed for the election, no matter when it happens.
Netanyahu’s trial is about to start, which will undoubtedly weaken him. As President Reuven Rivlin advised Shay last week, resigning is a weapon you can only use once.
So meanwhile, Shay, Shefa, Haimovich and Zamir will continue making the most noise.
But the more soft spoken Culture Minister Chili Tropper, Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, Immigrant Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and MKs Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Tehila Friedman and Hila Vazan are still the dominant voices in the party.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz israeli politics Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will rekindled negotiations between Israel and Lebanon weaken Hezbollah? By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by