Is former president Ruvi Rivlin in a new relationship?

Former president Reuven Rivlin seems to have entered a new relationship two years after he lost his wife Nehama.

By LIORA GOLDENBERG-STERN/MAARIV
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 19:14
President Reuven Rivlin at an event marking the centenary of the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel, May 31, 2021. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin at an event marking the centenary of the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel, May 31, 2021.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Is the president in love? Liora has learned that former president Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin recently entered a relationship that looks like a new romantic relationship.
Recently, Rivlin was seen with the same woman at several events and according to those present, he even appeared with her at a memorial service for David Ben-Gurion and even introduced her to them as his partner.
Reuven and Nechama Rivlin in 2016 (credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH/TPS)Reuven and Nechama Rivlin in 2016 (credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH/TPS)
Rivlin, 82, served as the tenth President of the State of Israel from 2014-2021. About two and a half years ago, on June 4, 2019, Rivlin was widowed by his wife Nechama (to whom he had been married from 1971 until her death), after battling a serious lung disease.
No response was received from Rivlin.


