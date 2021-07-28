The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel chooses flag bearers for Paralympic Games

Rower Moran Samuel and Boccia player Nadav Levi will carry Israel's flag at the Paralympic Games' opening ceremony.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
JULY 28, 2021 01:40
Israeli paralympic basketball player and world champion rower Moran Samuel captured a silver medal at the 2019 World Rowing Cup III in Rotterdam (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli paralympic basketball player and world champion rower Moran Samuel captured a silver medal at the 2019 World Rowing Cup III in Rotterdam
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel has chosen its flag bearers for the Paralympic Games that will take place next month in Tokyo, N12 reported Tuesday night. Rower Moran Samuel and Boccia player Nadav Levi will carry Israel's flag at the games' opening ceremony.
Samuel, who won bronze in rowing in 2016 will look to duplicate or better that feat in Tokyo. The Karmiel native suffered a spinal stroke in 2006 paralyzing her lower body but was able to complete her degree and become a physical therapist. Samuel has competed in wheelchair basketball and in fact was the only woman on a men’s team while also taking part in rowing competitions as she enters her third Olympic Games.
Levi is one of the founders of Boccia in Israel, N12 reported. He won fourth place in the 2019 European Championship. Levi has cerebral palsy, and in 2019 worked with design students from Shenkar College of Engineering and Design to create adaptive clothing for himself and other Israeli Paralympic athletes, Israel 21 reported.
The Paralympic Games are slated to take place right after the Summer Olympics come to an end in Tokyo, Japan. From August 24-September 5, the best of the best will be competing in a myriad of sports from athletics to cycling to rowing and swimming as roughly 4,400 athletes will be participating in 22 disciplines in Japan.
Among those athletes will be 25 Israelis who will be taking part in half a dozen sports as the blue-and-white will look to build on their all-time medal count in the Paralympic Games that total a whopping 375 since 1960.
At the last Games in Rio de Janeiro Israel captured three bronze medals with two of those athletes returning to action in the 2020 version of the Games.


