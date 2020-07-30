The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel Defense Ministry hosts US-Israeli Defense Policy Advisory group

Sessions come as tensions spike between Israel and Hezbollah.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 30, 2020 10:55
Israel Air Force F15 (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
Israel Air Force F15
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
With tensions high along Israel’s northern border, the Defense Ministry hosted the annual  US- Israeli Defense Policy Advisory Group (DPAG) and discussed strategic and regional security challenges.
Held over the past two days via secure video-conference due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was co-chaired by Head of the Defense Ministry Policy & Political-Military Bureau, Zohar Palti and US Acting Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy, Dr. James Anderson, the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that they were joined by senior military officials from both countries.
During the sessions, the two sides discussed strategic and regional security challenges and focused on Iran and its malign regional activity as well as its nuclear project.
The two also discussed the overall defense cooperation and military interoperability of the two allies. The Israeli side also presented the main points of the IDF’s plans regarding force build-up and defense acquisitions under the Memorandum of Understanding over the next few years, with emphasis on aerial platforms.
Israel remains keen on maintaining its qualitative edge and increasing the IDF’s offensive capabilities while the Air Force is currently examining the option of buying a force mix of advanced versions of the F-15 to replace the older fighters currently being used in addition to another F-35 squadron. 
The IAF is also in discussions to replace their ageing tanker fleet and Yas’ur transport helicopters.
“DPAG serves as the primary platform for senior DOD-MOD officials to jointly advance the US-Israel defense partnership,” the statement read, adding that Anderson and Palti “reaffirmed the ironclad strategic defense partnership between the US and Israel, and underscored the importance of constant cooperation on all levels as a force multiplier.”
The sessions were held a week after ‪US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley landed in Israel and met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister and Alternate PM Benny Gantz and the head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen.
Milley, who landed at the Israel Air Force base of Nevatim in southern Israel, discussed the ongoing threats posed by Iran and the various security challenges in the region. He also received an intelligence briefing from the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Division, Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heiman, and a strategic review from the head of the recently opened Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Tal Kalman. 


