Israel donates wheelchairs to coronavirus-battered Ecuador

Israel on Friday donated a shipment of wheelchairs to Ecuador, one of the South American countries hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.The donation was made by the Israeli Embassy in Ecuador, and was given to Jorge Yunda, mayor of Ecuador's capital city, Quito.
“In the name of the State of Israel, the Embassy of Israel in Ecuador presented a special donation of wheelchairs to the mayor of Ecuador's capital-Quito, Jorge Yunda,” Amir Sargon, deputy chief of mission and consul of Israel in Ecuador, said over Twitter. “The wheelchairs will contribute to the recovery of patients with Covid19 in the Quito Temporary Care Center.”The coronavirus pandemic has infected millions worldwide and has racked up a death toll in the hundreds of thousands. Ecuador, which has a population of 17 million, has over 40,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths.
