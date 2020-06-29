The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Embassy in Ukraine sends aid to flood victims

As an initial donation, the embassy sent thousands of water bottles to to flood victims in the Chernivitski and the Ivano-Frankivsk in the western region of Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2020 15:58
Israel Embassy in Ukraine donates thousands of water bottles following the floods that took place in June, 2020. (photo credit: ISRAEL EMBASSY IN UKRAINE)
Israel Embassy in Ukraine donates thousands of water bottles following the floods that took place in June, 2020.
(photo credit: ISRAEL EMBASSY IN UKRAINE)
The Israeli Embassy in Ukraine is helping locals at the request of Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal after a flood struck in the western region of the country.
"When we realized the extent of the natural disaster in Western Ukraine, we worked with Euro-Asia and the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem to allocate a special budget for emergency assistance. A budget of half a million hryvnia ($20,000) dollars for the purchase of basic equipment," said Israel Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion.
As an initial donation, the embassy sent thousands of water bottles to to flood victims in the Chernivitski and the Ivano-Frankivsk in the western region of Ukraine. However, this is only the first the first step. The bottled water is the first stage of aid that Israel provided to casualties. Later this week, tents and hundreds of sleeping bags will also be provided.
Israel joined the efforts of the Ukrainian government and other countries to provide humanitarian aid to victims of the natural disaster that has been called the most difficult in a century.

Torrential rains in Ukraine have killed three people, forced hundreds to flee from their homes and cut off villages in western regions, authorities said on last week.
While many were trying to guard their property, about 800 people had been evacuated since the rains began on earlier that week, said Interior Minister Arsen Avakov who was visiting the disaster zone with Shmygal.
"The situation in five regions is critical, the Ivano-Frankivsk region suffered most. The last such flood was in 2008," Shmygal told reporters.
Reuter contributed to this report.
 


Tags ukraine flood Ukraine Israel relations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Legitimate protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Erdogan’s agenda: Neo-Ottoman ambition or pan-Islamist zeal? By LELA GILBERT
Itamar Marcus Israel must learn to speak 'Palestinese' to punish PA terror perpetrators By ITAMAR MARCUS
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by