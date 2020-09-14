The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Festival revisited, online

All the shows in both festivals were shown via Zoom, live, in addition to their performance before restricted audiences at the actual events.

By BARRY DAVIS  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 21:03
GALIT LISS’S Blue Zone dance production. (photo credit: ELI PASI)
GALIT LISS’S Blue Zone dance production.
(photo credit: ELI PASI)
With, at the time of writing, another lockdown in the offing but as yet to be confirmed, it looks like we’ll be back to online means of keeping ourselves entertained and culturally enriched.
With that in mind, and if you didn’t manage to get yourself over to the Jerusalem Theater or Israel Museum last week for the Israel Festival or Jerusalem Jazz Festival, respectively, you will have another opportunity to grab some of the onstage action with a bunch of Internet-facilitated reruns this Tuesday-Thursday. All the shows in both festivals were shown via Zoom, live, in addition to their performance before restricted audiences at the actual events.
Thus, over the coming few days, we can all sit back, relax with our popcorn, slurp of wine, or whatever takes our gastronomic fancy, and settle into some cutting-edge creative endeavor across various styles and genres of dance, music and performance art, at our own convenience.
One of the most intriguing slots in the Israel Festival was the Blue Zone dance production created by veteran choreographer Galit Liss. For some time now Liss has focused on what she terms the “physiological aesthetics” of the mature body in the contemporary dance scene. Blue Zone features 14 women aged 65-80 who, together, explore their feelings and physical maneuvering domain, also dipping into various topics such as the Zionist ethos and individual sexuality.
One of the most eagerly anticipated items in the Israel Festival agenda was the rendition of The Eichmann Project – Terminal 1 by the Pathos Mathos theatrical performance company under the guidance of company founder and artistic director Lilach Dekel-Avneri. The show investigates one of the landmark events in the history of the state, which changed the national approach to the Holocaust.
On the classical musical side, we will be able to catch the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra performing compositions by three 20th-century Jewish composers – Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Igor Stravinsky and Kurt Weill – whose works were banned by the Nazis. There is also another chance to hear what the LAB Orchestra and Castle in Time Orchestra combined combo – under respective composer-conductors Stephen Horenstein and Matan Daskal – made of the groundbreaking efforts of electronic music pioneer Eric Siday’s output.
And, if you missed the Jerusalem Jazz Festival, you might want to hook up for any of the three highly varied online berths, featuring gigs by the likes of Iraqi music-influenced rocker Dudu Tassa, and singer-songwriters Rona Kenan and Evyatar Banai, as well as some actual jazz performances by pianist Eden Ladin and his quartet, avant-garde-leaning duo multi-instrumentalist Gershon Waiserfirer and drummer Haggai Fershtman, the LBT trio, and voice artist Victoria Hannah alongside singular pianist Omri Mor.
For tickets and more information: www.israel-festival.org and www/jerusalemjazzfestival.org.il


Tags jazz israel festival Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Following new gov' decisions, it's up to us now to beat the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
3 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool
A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by