Seven steps of a highly effective coronavirus lockdown

Israel is heading into another lockdown on Friday because its citizens and leaders made the wrong choices. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and the rest of the cabinet let politics get in the way of logical decision-making. The public failed to take personal responsibility, gathering in masses without masks.Now, Israel has more than 500 people in the hospital in serious condition and a health system on the brink of breakdown. On Sunday night, when Edelstein explained the reason behind the three-week closure, he said that Israel must use these three weeks wisely. Otherwise, the lockdown “will be in vain.” Here are seven things the country can do to prepare:Test, Trace, Isolate
Since nearly the start of the coronavirus pandemic it has been understood that the three essential steps to stopping the country’s next closure are to test, trace and isolate - ideally in less than 48 hours. The idea is to test people with symptoms. If they test positive, move into the contact-tracing phase, reaching out to those people who they have been in contact with in the last past two weeks and putting them in isolation. Then, test them too.Since Edelstein took office, the number of daily tests has increased to around 50,000 per day and this number is expected to reach as many as 100,000 by winter. However, as Cyrille Cohen, the head of the immunotherapy laboratory at Bar-Ilan University told the Post, “testing is not everything.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“It doesn’t matter how many tests will be employed, if you don’t know who to test you cannot be successful, said Prof. Ran Nir-Paz, an expert in microbiology and infectious diseases at Hadassah Medical Center. “You cannot get around this point.”He said that test, trace, isolate proved effective in nearly every country that has “beat” the coronavirus. Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu was charged with presenting an action plan for severing the chain of infection and one of the first moves he made in his role was to enlist the IDF to play a central role in this matter. However, this was “obvious back in March,” and Gamzu was only appointed in July, said Nir-Paz. Two months later, Gamzu told the public last week that the system is still not running at 100% and that it will take until at least November 1 to be effective.The closure is expected to loosen by October 11.
Communicate
The government must put together an effective “hasbara” plan to help better educate Israel’s diverse public about the pandemic.“There are a lot of people that do not understand the way virus spreads,” Cohen told The Jerusalem Post, “or why they should do or that.”Education is not just listing rules in several languages. It is explaining these rules to the public in ways that helps them understand. “People are confused and confused people are not always willing to recognize or follow regulations,” Cohen said.Comply
Once they understand the directives, the public must comply with them.“The major obstacle facing Israel is the lack of compliance of the people,” said Nir-Paz. “The moment there is compliance with masks and social distancing, the condition of Israel will be better regardless of what efforts are being made by the government.”He called on citizens to think long-term and big-picture “rather than exploit any loopholes in the recommendations for their own benefit.” Enforce
But when they do not comply, the Israel Police must enforce the restrictions through substantial fines and even potentially by arresting those who severely break protocol and endanger lives. Large gatherings, especially weddings of hundreds to thousands of people, have fueled rising coronavirus cases in recent months. Last week, Gamzu pleaded with the public: "We need to stop gatherings, especially in red cities.”“We need to be very harsh with these people,” said Cohen. “There should be no compromises on this point.”Plan, Standardize
The government must use these next three weeks to project three months ahead and present a plan that will carry the country through to flu season and ultimately spring. The plan should be re-evaluated every two weeks, but should be organized enough in advance that last-minute decisions are not required and the people can therefore more easily comply with its requests. In just the last month, the government’s last-minute decision-making has left citizens in a state of confusion. For example, earlier this month, the government changed its policy on the number of people allowed to gather indoors to pray within mere days. First, the coronavirus cabinet made a decision that 10 people could pray in closed spaces and 20 outside. After haredi (ultra-Orthodox) politicians pressured Netanyahu the numbers changed to 20 inside and 30 outside.The list of red zones was only published the day before the curfews went into effect. And, recall, parents learned that schools were opening - but not in red zones - only the night before, as well.“Things have to make sense,” said Cohen. “If you allow prayers in synagogues, it needs to be in the same way you allow people to eat in restaurants and vice versa. If you allow demonstrations to take place, then there needs to be an outline similar to any other kind of outdoor gathering.”Be professional (not political)
The public is rightfully frustrated by its leaders, who have allowed the pandemic to spread like wildfire across the country in the name of populism.In July, Edelstein and Netanyahu hired Gamzu to help Israel live alongside the novel virus. Then, they failed to give him the tools or support he needed to do it. Israel is heading to lockdown, said Cohen, because the government took too long - three weeks! - to pass the traffic light plan. Even when it was passed, fights over which cities would be locked down became political instead of based on Gamzu’s political recommendations that eight to 10 “deep red” cities became 40 red zones with ineffective night curfews.Now, by Gamzu’s most recent assessment, there are more than 60 red cities across Israel and around two-thirds of infection is outside the original red zones, so the traffic light would not even work. “I think if you ask the people what they want to hear and see, it is transparency,” Cohen said. “We are at the point where we have come to understand that whoever is shouting loudest will be exempt of regulations” and he said it is making Israel unhealthy.
Serve as role models
On Passover, when Israelis were under a strict curfew that prevented people from hosting family gatherings, both President Reuven Rivlin and Netanyahu shared their festive meals with their children, prompting outrage by millions of ordinary Israelis who sacrificed over the holiday.“Our leaders need to set an example,” Cohen stressed. “The virus spreads between people no matter who you are and we need to have respect for that. Each person needs to see his or herself as someone who can transmit or catch the virus.“We saw what our leaders did on Passover,” Cohen concluded, “let’s see how they behave on Rosh Hashanah.”
