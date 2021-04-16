Israel gets nod on Jimmy Fallon, confuses crowd with 'Zohan' joke

Jimmy Fallon shouted out the State of Israel's official Twitter account during his most recent segment of the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon titled "Describe a Movie Badly."Within the segment, Fallon selects viewer submitted tweets that name a movie, and then describe it badly. For example, one twitter user submitted: "Grease - High School Musical but they're 30. #DescribeAMovieBadly."The State of Israel also tried their hand. Although incorrectly, they poked a little fun at it after the fact."This one is from @Israel, this is actually the State of Israel's official Twitter account. So they played the game," Fallon said. "Israel is watching. Hello and thank you for playing.""Let's help them out on this because I don't understand this one, I think it's a show or a movie. Like an Israeli show," he said. "So, I don't really know if this is funny or not. But, let's laugh at it."Their submission was: "Fauda meets Edward Scissorhands, meets Westside Story."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The movie the account attempted to describe was You Don't Mess with the Zohan, however, they left off the movie title which through Fallon off."If you really want to #DescribeAMovieBadly, don't include the name of the movie in your tweet," the State of Israel wrote on Twitter. "For those of you still in suspense, the movie was Don't Mess with the Zohan. Thanks for the shoutout @jimmyfallon!"
If you really want to #DescribeAMovieBadly, don't include the name of the movie in your tweet. For those of you still in suspense, the movie was Don't Mess with the Zohan. Thanks for the shoutout @jimmyfallon!https://t.co/5h7kfRzsbn pic.twitter.com/FcQVZYTyR7— Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 16, 2021