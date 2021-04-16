The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel gets nod on Jimmy Fallon, confuses crowd with 'Zohan' joke

Their submission was: "Fauda meets Edward Scissorhands, meets Westside Story."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 16, 2021 21:40
Jimmy Fallon (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jimmy Fallon
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jimmy Fallon shouted out the State of Israel's official Twitter account during his most recent segment of the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon titled "Describe a Movie Badly."
Within the segment, Fallon selects viewer submitted tweets that name a movie, and then describe it badly.
For example, one twitter user submitted: "Grease - High School Musical but they're 30. #DescribeAMovieBadly."
The State of Israel also tried their hand. Although incorrectly, they poked a little fun at it after the fact.
"This one is from @Israel, this is actually the State of Israel's official Twitter account. So they played the game," Fallon said. "Israel is watching. Hello and thank you for playing."
"Let's help them out on this because I don't understand this one, I think it's a show or a movie. Like an Israeli show," he said. "So, I don't really know if this is funny or not. But, let's laugh at it."
Their submission was: "Fauda meets Edward Scissorhands, meets Westside Story."
The movie the account attempted to describe was You Don't Mess with the Zohan, however, they left off the movie title which through Fallon off.
"If you really want to #DescribeAMovieBadly, don't include the name of the movie in your tweet," the State of Israel wrote on Twitter. "For those of you still in suspense, the movie was Don't Mess with the Zohan. Thanks for the shoutout @jimmyfallon!"


