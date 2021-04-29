Israel, Hungary in talks for vaccine certificate recognition, FM says

“I just had a good conversation with Hungarian FM Péter #Szijjártó where we discussed a green corridor and mutual recognition of vaccine certificates,” Ashkenazi tweeted. “#Israel and #Hungary have a strong relationship and this agreement will lead to an important boost in tourism between our countries.”

Last week, the minister announced that Israel had reached a landmark agreement for mutual recognition of documents proving inoculation with Bahrain.

While several countries, including Greece and Cyprus , already accept Israeli documents to allow tourists in and exempt them for quarantine, Israeli health authorities have been hesitant to move forward in this direction, fearing the risk of forgeries.

Several countries are nonetheless in advanced negotiations with Israel to achieve this result.

Hungary presents an additional challenge, since it is carrying out its vaccination drive using also the Russian vaccine – known as Sputnik – which is not approved by neither the American or the European health agencies.

Israel is set to reopen its borders to vaccinated tourists starting from May 23.

