The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel issues urgent ban on all seafood distribution

Mediterranean oil spill grinds fishing industry to a halt.

By URI COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 01:49
MINA, A favorite seafood restaurant in Acre. (photo credit: GARY ROZNIKOVSKI)
MINA, A favorite seafood restaurant in Acre.
(photo credit: GARY ROZNIKOVSKI)
Israel’s Health Ministry late Wednesday evening issued an urgent decree banning the sale of all seafood fished in the Mediterranean Sea, as the country continues to assess the damages of last week’s massive oil spill. 
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
According to the government’s directive, no distribution or marketing of any Mediterranean seafood is allowed “until further notice.”
The order initially failed to specify if produce imported from other countries in the region would be approved for consumption, and on Thursday health officials issued a clarification, saying the ban only applied to “marine animals fished in Israel’s Mediterranean shores.”
Last week, approximately 160 km of Israel’s 190 km coastline was covered in thick black tar, causing severe damage to local plant and wildlife. The cause of the unprecedented environmental disaster is believed to have been an oil spill from a yet unidentified tanker.
A ministry spokesperson told The Media Line that “while so far no evidence has shown any danger arising from fish consumption, out of an abundance of caution some samples have been sent to the Agriculture Ministry’s lab for analysis, to rule out any presence of toxic particles.”
The lab results are expected early next week.
“They’re forcing us into an economical disaster, on top of the environmental one,” Sami Ali of Israel’s Fishermen’s Union told The Media Line. “We still haven’t made it through the coronavirus crisis, because the government hasn’t given us any support, and now we’re facing a new lethal measure.”
“All they give us is sanctions and limitations, how exactly are we supposed to make a living?”
While the past year’s global pandemic has significantly hurt the fishing industry, not everyone in the business was affected by Wednesday’s decision.
“The majority of the fish sold in Israel today isn’t from Israeli shores,” Idi Israelovitch, owner of Idi, one of the nation’s most popular fish restaurants, told The Media Line. “Most of what is served these days is brought in from Europe, Africa, Sri Lanka and of course Egypt. I don’t know of any ban on imports from Egypt or Turkey.”
The confusion mentioned by Idi forced Jerusalem to clarify its stance, allowing the shipment of foreign seafood from neighboring shores.
“There was no contamination in Egypt’s sea, and in Turkey, it’s mostly fish farms so that’s not affected by the spill anyway. We had a delivery arrive last night,” he said. “The ban is essentially on fishing, which doesn’t happen all that much. So it’s not going to harm us too much.”
David, owner of David’s Fish, one of the largest distributors in the Jerusalem area, believes the damage has already been done, regardless.
“It hasn’t done us any good. It causes panic among people that don’t differentiate. They hear a ban on fish, they’re not going to start inquiring where it’s from,” he told The Media Line.
“I have people calling me all day, telling me they’re throwing out what I sold them. Any little thing causes a scare that can kill a small business.”
David believes the whole thing will “blow over in a couple of weeks. But why does the Health Ministry first issue an explosive statement and then starts thinking about the repercussions?”
Others in the industry have complaints for the government as well.
“We’ve suffered for months,” Idi insists, referring to the three consecutive nationwide closures imposed in Israel over the past year, which has led to nearly a hundred thousand businesses being shuttered for good. 
“The government promised support cheques and grants, but most of us haven’t received anything.”
“We’re a restaurant, I’m used to hosting, to having guests, people, real plates. Not aluminum and carton takeaway boxes. But you do what you can to survive. I’ve been luckier than others.”
A week after the toxic refuse first hit its shores, Israel is still reeling from the massive tar contamination, the result of hundreds of tons of leaked oil.
Hundreds of sea turtles, crabs, fish, whales and seagulls are thought to have perished in the spill, the culprit of which is still being searched for by local and international authorities.
Parliament’s Internal Affairs and Environment Committee will convene on Tuesday for an emergency session to discuss “the necessary steps needed to cope with the disaster.” The committee was barred from meeting until now because of the Likud party’s objection, which was lifted on Thursday.
During election cycles, when Israel’s parliament is not in session, committees can only be convened with the approval of all parties.
Despite the thousands of volunteers combing the coastline for the past week, recovery efforts are expected to last several months, by which time the government hopes to provide at least some answers as to the events leading up to the unprecedented catastrophe.


Tags food seafood fish Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by