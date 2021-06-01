Israel Mahjong League to hold fundraiser to combat Alzheimer's disease

The Israel Mahjong League is holding a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a statement by the League.The event, called "The Longest Day" will be held on June 20 in the city of Rehovot, and will include The Alzheimer’s Association (USA), the Israel Mahjong League and Mahjong for Memories and will help to raise funds to help those who are suffering from Alzheimer's. The evening will include playing mahjong with prizes for those who win the highest scores.According to the organization, "Mahjong is a Chinese game played, usually by four people, with 136 or 144 rectangular pieces called tiles. The object is to collect winning sets of these tiles, as in card games such as gin rummy."Several studies are being conducted into the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer, as well as new technologies to assist in those studies. In January a collaboration of researchers from Bar-Ilan University, Harvard University and MIT have created a molecular "Google map" of the brain.The newfound technology will now enable scientists to enlarge tissues and detect the precise location of RNA molecules within them.
