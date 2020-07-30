The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Museum to reopen thanks to $4 million grant

The grant will be transferred immediately, a representative for the museum said, and the museum will reopen very soon.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 30, 2020 11:42
THE ISRAEL MUSEUM – still shuttered. (photo credit: TIMOTHY HURSLEY)
THE ISRAEL MUSEUM – still shuttered.
(photo credit: TIMOTHY HURSLEY)
The Israel Museum has received a $4 million grant that will allow it to reopen and rehire all its workers with no pay cuts.
In a statement released on Thursday morning, Prof. Ido Bruno, director of the museum, said: "Thanks to the extraordinary mobilization of our devoted friends in the United States who announced tonight that they will make an extraordinary donation to the Israel Museum that will be transferred immediately, we will be able to open the Israel Museum soon and without harm to employees. I want to thank the American Friends of the Israel Museum for their uncompromising support of the Israel Museum. This is a step that expresses confidence in Israeli culture and art, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”
The grant will be transferred immediately, a representative for the museum said, and the museum will reopen very soon.
The museum had to shut its doors in March at the beginning of the novel coronavirus crisis restrictions.
It had to furlough about 90% of its employees, which left just 10% to do all the maintenance, conservation, restoration and other work that the museum requires even when it is not open to the public.
In an interview in June, Bruno was cautious about any plan for reopening, since he was concerned that the museum could run out of funds to pay its employees if the crisis continued.
Founded in 1965, the Israel Museum is one of the largest cultural institutions in the State of Israel and one of the leading art and archeology museums in the world. Every year, it is visited by about a million visitors from Israel and the world. The museum’s collections include about half a million items from all over the world's cultures and from all periods.
But while many believe it to be the national museum of Israel, it is not. Although it houses the Dead Sea Scrolls, contains countless archaeological gems and features many items of great Jewish and Israeli historical, cultural and artistic significance and provides educational programs for Israelis, including children, soldiers and people with special needs, it does not have any special status in terms of its budget with the government. While it does get some governmental support – Bruno said that between 12% and 18% of its budget comes from the government – it is mostly financed through donations (about 45%-50%). Ticket sales account for the rest of the museum’s income, so the abrupt cessation of tourism brought about by the virus hit it very hard, since it is a stop on the itinerary of nearly every tourist to Israel.
In June, Bruno spoke about possibly reopening only in 2021 and only after tourism resumed at full force. But thanks to this grant, Israelis will once again be able to enjoy the many treasures of the Israel Museum.


Tags museum israel museum Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by