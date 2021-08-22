The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel needs to stop Hamas now before it gets worse - analysis

The bullet that struck Shmueli should wake up the Bennett government. Put out the fire before it explodes. Again.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 22, 2021 15:54
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
IDF St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli was shot point-blank in the head just days after an agreement was reached to see humanitarian funds transferred to needy Gazans. 
It was a bullet that should be a wake up call to Israel’s political and military echelons.
The riot in which Shmueli was critically injured saw thousands of Gazans, including children, riot along the border under the banner of protecting the al-Aqsa Mosque.
The demonstrations took place at various points along the perimeter fence to mark the "day of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque”. 
However, listening to the statements by Hamas leaders, it was clear it wasn’t just about an event that took place 52 years ago.
It was about Hamas and its leader Yahya Sinwar wanting more.
Following eleven days of fighting between Israel and Gaza in May, Israel withheld hundreds of millions of dollars provided by Qatar in aid to poor families in Gaza, and salaries to Hamas clerks. 
The terror group has threatened to reignite violence on the border if the money is blocked. On Thursday, Israel reached an initial deal to distribute the Qatari funds. 
The funds are expected to enter the Gaza Strip next week. 100,000 families will receive $100 each in the upcoming months. 
But feeding needy families isn’t enough. The agreement did not include the millions of dollars in salaries promised to Hamas’ employees. 
Spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou said that those who took part in the protests “affirmed that our battle with the occupation is open.”  
“We have the power to defend al-Aqsa Mosque and break the siege of Gaza,” the Hamas official stated.
Al-Qanou added “that the continuation of the siege cannot be accepted and will not accept the occupation’s sluggishness and procrastination.”
Earlier in the week, a rocket was fired towards the southern Israeli town of Sderot and neighboring communities, setting off incoming sirens and sending thousands to bomb shelters.
Despite the tension growing in the south, Israel remained silent. 
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the IDF would respond when the time suited Israel best. 
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi reportedly agreed with the assessment that it was best not to respond right away.
It could have been because the deal with Qatar, being negotiated by the Egyptians and the United Nations, was in its final stages. 
Or it could have been because Bennett is heading to Washington and has been invited to Cairo and he didn’t want to risk escalating the situation further. 
Whatever the reason, Hamas felt that they had been waiting too long. The rocket fired was a warning of what was coming.
Palestinian factions in Gaza warned Wednesday that this rally would take place and the IDF is said to have reinforced troops ahead of the protest out of concern that it could get violent. 
And it did.
Reminiscent of the 2018-2019 weekly March of Return border protests organized by Hamas, the riot on Saturday evening turned extremely violent. 
But this time, there was a significant failure by the IDF that could have been prevented.
The firing spot where Shmueli was positioned was extremely unsafe.  
Not only were troops unable to see the crowd gathering. The window where he had placed his rifle was too large, making the soldier an easy target for Palestinian fire.
Both Hamas and Islamic Palestinian Jihad saw what happened and have found yet another weak point in Israel’s defenses. 
Though the IDF retaliated by striking four Hamas sites in the Strip, Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said that Israel had “miscalculated the situation and ignored the message of our people and their resistance factions.”
Israel struck Gaza to “cover up its failure” and that Palestinians had “made the enemy taste some of its fire.”
This is supposed to be during a ceasefire with Hamas. This is supposed to be what Israel is dealt after it brokers a humanitarian deal. 
The bullet that struck Shmueli should wake up the Bennett government. Put out the fire before it explodes. Again.


Tags Gaza Hamas IDF march of return Gaza-Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gov't must announce school reopening decision sooner rather than later - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by