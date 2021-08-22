Israel needs to stop Hamas now before it gets worse - analysis

IDF St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli was shot point-blank in the head just days after an agreement was reached to see humanitarian funds transferred to needy Gazans.

It was a bullet that should be a wake up call to Israel’s political and military echelons.

The riot in which Shmueli was critically injured saw thousands of Gazans, including children, riot along the border under the banner of protecting the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The demonstrations took place at various points along the perimeter fence to mark the "day of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

However, listening to the statements by Hamas leaders, it was clear it wasn’t just about an event that took place 52 years ago.

It was about Hamas and its leader Yahya Sinwar wanting more.

Following eleven days of fighting between Israel and Gaza in May, Israel withheld hundreds of millions of dollars provided by Qatar in aid to poor families in Gaza, and salaries to Hamas clerks.

The terror group has threatened to reignite violence on the border if the money is blocked. On Thursday, Israel reached an initial deal to distribute the Qatari funds.

The funds are expected to enter the Gaza Strip next week. 100,000 families will receive $100 each in the upcoming months.

But feeding needy families isn’t enough. The agreement did not include the millions of dollars in salaries promised to Hamas’ employees.

Spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou said that those who took part in the protests “affirmed that our battle with the occupation is open.”

“We have the power to defend al-Aqsa Mosque and break the siege of Gaza,” the Hamas official stated.

Al-Qanou added “that the continuation of the siege cannot be accepted and will not accept the occupation’s sluggishness and procrastination.”

Earlier in the week, a rocket was fired towards the southern Israeli town of Sderot and neighboring communities, setting off incoming sirens and sending thousands to bomb shelters.

Despite the tension growing in the south, Israel remained silent.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the IDF would respond when the time suited Israel best.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi reportedly agreed with the assessment that it was best not to respond right away.

It could have been because the deal with Qatar, being negotiated by the Egyptians and the United Nations, was in its final stages.

Or it could have been because Bennett is heading to Washington and has been invited to Cairo and he didn’t want to risk escalating the situation further.

Whatever the reason, Hamas felt that they had been waiting too long. The rocket fired was a warning of what was coming.

Palestinian factions in Gaza warned Wednesday that this rally would take place and the IDF is said to have reinforced troops ahead of the protest out of concern that it could get violent.

And it did.

Reminiscent of the 2018-2019 weekly March of Return border protests organized by Hamas, the riot on Saturday evening turned extremely violent.

But this time, there was a significant failure by the IDF that could have been prevented.

The firing spot where Shmueli was positioned was extremely unsafe.

Not only were troops unable to see the crowd gathering. The window where he had placed his rifle was too large, making the soldier an easy target for Palestinian fire.

Both Hamas and Islamic Palestinian Jihad saw what happened and have found yet another weak point in Israel’s defenses.

Though the IDF retaliated by striking four Hamas sites in the Strip, Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said that Israel had “miscalculated the situation and ignored the message of our people and their resistance factions.”

Israel struck Gaza to “cover up its failure” and that Palestinians had “made the enemy taste some of its fire.”

This is supposed to be during a ceasefire with Hamas. This is supposed to be what Israel is dealt after it brokers a humanitarian deal.

The bullet that struck Shmueli should wake up the Bennett government. Put out the fire before it explodes. Again.