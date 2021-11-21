The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel not returning to UNESCO now, FM director-general says

Israel in the last decade has had a tumultuous relationship with UNESCO, which was the first UN body to accept Palestine as a member state in 2011. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 22:00
A general view of the UNESCO headquarters in Paris (photo credit: REUTERS)
A general view of the UNESCO headquarters in Paris
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel is not returning to the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at this time, even though the US is weighing such a move, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz told Israel Radio on Sunday.
Israel in the last decade has had a tumultuous relationship with UNESCO, which was the first UN body to accept Palestine as a member state in 2011. 
It did so independently of the UN, whose General Assembly granted the Palestinians de-facto recognition of statehood when it upgraded its status from observer mission to that non-member state in 2012. 
Ushpiz referenced UNESCO's 2011 statehood decision when discussing the matter with Kan Radio, noting that a return to UNESCO could be seen as tacit support for that statehood recognition.
If Israel rejoined UNESCO it would "influence the way that the International community looks at the PA and our position is that the PA is not a state," Usphiz said.
General view as people display banners and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match (credit: ACTION IMAGES/VIA REUTERS) General view as people display banners and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match (credit: ACTION IMAGES/VIA REUTERS)
After the critical UNESCO in 2011, both Israel and the United States stopped paying their dues to the organization and lost their voting rights to it in 2013. The balance both countries owed UNESCO grew each year until the former Trump administration withdrew from the organization altogether at the start of 2019 with Israel following suit. 
The Biden administration would like to re-engage with UNESCO and return to that body as a voting member, a move that could only happen with congressional approval. A Congressional edict prohibits US funding to any UN organization that grants full membership to any group that does not have “internationally recognized attributes” of statehood, such as the PA. it was this legalization that mandated the Obama administration to halt payment of its UNESCO dues and congress would have to rescind that legislation for the Biden administration to engage once more with UNESCO.
On Sunday, the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom reported that the Biden administration has pressed Israel to return to UNESCO as part of its campaign to drum up congressional support for the US to resume its engagement with UNESCO.
Ushpiz on Sunday dismissed the report.
"I do not know of any US pressure on Israel to return to UNESCO," he told KAN Radio. "I have not heard of such a thing," he added.
"I do know that the US is thinking about going back to UNESCO. The prime minister or the Prime Minister's Office said yesterday that it is an issue that was discussed between [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid. There are issues here that are important to the state of Israel," Usphiz said.
The resumption of UNESCO membership must be viewed within the larger context of Israel's relationship with the PA, Usphiz explained. It can't be pulled out as a separate discussion item with the US, he added.
Palestinian statehood was just one of Israel's issues with UNESCO, whose executive board approved resolution that denied Jewish ties to its holy sites in Jerusalem by speaking solely of the Temple Mount and the Western Wall by their Arabic names of Al Haram Al Sharif and the Buraq Plaza.
It's World Heritage Committee registered the biblical Tomb of the Patriarchs to the state Palestine when it inscribed it onto its List of World Heritage in Danger. The Tomb also houses the Ibrahimi Mosque and the UNESCO inscription focused primarily on the site's Islamic history rather than its Jewish one.  
The former Trump administration had accused UNESCO of anti-Israel bias and had believed that it was best to ignore the organization.
In a conversation with reporters earlier this month, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke in support of US engagement with UNESCO, explaining that it was easier to influence the organization from within than without.
"Since the US withdrawal from UNESCO, we have seen that many of our adversaries have really exploited the vacuum we left to advance their own authoritarian agenda in the organization. And we don’t believe that’s in U.S. or Israel’s interest," she said.


Tags United Nations history unesco Anti-Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by