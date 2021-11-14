The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel opens national pavilion at Dubai Airshow

“The partnership between Israel and the UAE, expanding since the Abraham Accords, is a strategic asset,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 10:30

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 10:45
People walk past the Israeli display during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/STAFF)
People walk past the Israeli display during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STAFF)
Israel’s Defense Ministry inaugurated the country’s first-ever pavilion at the Dubai Airshow, with eight Israeli defense companies showing off their products.
The five-day-long Dubai Airshow is expected to have 370 new exhibitors and is set to welcome more than 85,000 visitors. There will also be civilian and military delegations from over 140 countries, including new additions from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Brazil, Slovakia, and Israel. 
Israel’s national pavilion was inaugurated by the Head of Directorate for International Defense Cooperation (SIBAT) Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas and other senior members of Israel’s defense establishment and managers of the companies participating in the exhibition.
The eight Israeli defense companies include Elbit Systems, IAI, Rafael, Tomer Astronautics, Nir Or, and UVision. 
“The partnership between Israel and the UAE, which has been expanding since the signing of the Abraham Accords, is a strategic asset,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “The participation of the Ministry of Defense in the exhibition reflects the deepening relations between our countries.”
Visitors attend the Edge display during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/RULA ROUHANA ) Visitors attend the Edge display during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/RULA ROUHANA )
Calling the pavilion a “new and historic component” in the strengthening of relations between Israel and the UAE, Kulas said that Jerusalem is “thrilled to have an opportunity to participate in this important exhibition and to showcase the advanced technological capabilities of Israel’s defense industries. Within the framework of the exhibition, we plan to hold numerous meetings to discuss new areas of collaboration.”
Both Israel and the UAE have worked together covertly for years against Iran’s hegemony, and according to foreign reports have behind closed doors improved their intelligence-sharing and military relations in order to be prepared for Iranian threats.
During the conference, the top US Air Force general in the Middle East Lt.-Gen. Gregory Guillot said at the conference that the US could hold a joint air drill with Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.
"The collaborative defense of multiple countries in the region is going to be our key to detecting those and staying one step ahead of the threat as it evolves,” Guillot said, according to the Military.com news site after appearing at the Dubai International Air Chiefs' Conference.
Guillot’s comments come as Israel, the UAE and Bahrain along with the United States are holding a joint maritime exercise in the Gulf of Aqaba and the northern Red Sea that a senior Israeli officer said was a clear message to Iran.
While the Israeli Air Force had previously taken part in international drills with the UAE, this drill marks the first time that Israel publicly trains with the UAE and Bahrain. Also on Thursday, two IAF F-15s escorted two B-1B strategic heavy bombers as well as a KC-10 refueler belonging to the American Air Force on their way to the Gulf.
It was the second such flight in two weeks and was “a significant step in maintaining the security of the skies of the State of Israel and the Middle East,” the IDF said on Twitter.
The drill and other joint maneuvers with the US and regional countries come as a result of the transfer of the responsibility for Israel from the US Europe Command (EUCOM) to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
It is believed that the move will not only simplify the cooperation with American troops in the region but can also create the potential for a regional coalition with Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel against shared threats posed by Iran.


