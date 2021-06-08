The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green

A 'metropolitan park' will be built in their place, with a focus on green businesses, tourism, residences and nature.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 8, 2021 14:47
Malfunction at oil refinery in Haifa, May 26, 2021 (photo credit: ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION UNION IN HAIFA)
Malfunction at oil refinery in Haifa, May 26, 2021
(photo credit: ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION UNION IN HAIFA)
Israel is looking to shut a major industrial zone in the coastal city of Haifa that health officials say has been hazardous for years and turn it into an ecofriendly commercial and residential hub.
The plan is to phase out within a decade a number of factories, including the country's largest oil refinery, that supply much of the country's fuel products and petrochemicals used in materials like plastics and asphalt.
A 'metropolitan park' will be built in their place, with a focus on green businesses, tourism, residences and nature.
The move, which has drawn union opposition over potential job losses, was recommended on Monday by a cross-ministerial panel for government approval. The new government to be sworn in next week has already said it intends to remove the factories.
To meet its energy needs, Israel will rely more heavily on imports of refined petroleum products and will need to boost storage of vital industrial materials. The environmental protection minister welcomed the move, saying it was "serious news for the health of residents and the future of Haifa."
The labor union at Oil Refineries, Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals group that sits on 526 acres in the bay area, has rejected the proposal. It says the company's business is critical to the economy and has promised to use "all tools at its disposal" to ensure its workers' future.
Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, just off the coastline into the eastern Mediterranean. Neighborhoods sprawl along the slopes of Mount Carmel and descend into the bay that has grown over the past century into a crossroads for trade and industry.
Landmarks like the gold-enameled domed shrine and pristine terraced gardens of a hillside pilgrimage site for the lesser-known Baha'i faith overlook smokestacks by the shore.
The city, in turn, has high levels of air pollution and residents suffer from an "excess" of ailments linked to air pollution such respiratory disease, malignancies and birth defects, a report by the ministerial panel said. The panel found Haifa has become "stagnant" with low population growth.
There has been, however, "significant improvement" in air quality in the past decade with increased regulation, it said.
If the recommendations are approved, the country will have 10 years to make alternative arrangements for imports and storage before the deadline to end petrochemical activity.
The government will have to negotiate terms with Oil Refineries and ICL Group, which operates a fertilizer and specialty chemicals factory in Haifa, the committee said.
Close to 2,000 will lose jobs in the change, though many more will be gained in the long term, the committee said. Industry officials say tens of thousands of jobs will be lost.


Tags Israel Haifa infastructure
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by