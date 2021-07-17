Israel Police arrest 4 suspected of planning shooting, extortion

Israel Police also caught the suspects with a stolen Cadillac car which they had modified to be armored against bullets. The suspects were apprehended while driving rental cars, and police found an M-16 rifle , ceramic vests and fake license plates in one of the vehicles.Israel Police also caught the suspects with a stolen Cadillac car which they had modified to be armored against bullets.

The suspects are residents of Nazareth in their 20s. The suspects were indicted and police asked that they be held until the end of legal proceedings against them.

Police findings demonstrate how these shooting teams operate and how they take part in violent activity and extortion, said the commander of the central unit of Israel Police's northern division.