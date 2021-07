Israel Police arrest 4 suspected of planning shooting, extortion

Israel Police also caught the suspects with a stolen Cadillac car which they had modified to be armored against bullets. The suspects were apprehended while driving rental cars, and police found an M-16 rifle , ceramic vests and fake license plates in one of the vehicles.Israel Police also caught the suspects with a stolen Cadillac car which they had modified to be armored against bullets.

The suspects are residents of Nazareth in their 20s. The suspects were indicted and police asked that they be held until the end of legal proceedings against them.

Police findings demonstrate how these shooting teams operate and how they take part in violent activity and extortion, said the commander of the central unit of Israel Police's northern division.

Israel Police apprehended four suspects allegedly on their way to commit a shooting as part of undercover activity , a police spokesperson reported Saturday morning.Those arrested are suspected of being involved in shootings, violent incidents and extortion using threats.