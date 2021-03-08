The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Prize pummeled by literary studies scandal

"Prof. Nitza Ben Dov is a diligent and multifaceted researcher, but she does not stand for the excellence... the award demands," Prof. Yaffa Berlowtiz, one of the judges, said.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 8, 2021 18:31
Prof. Nitza Ben Dov (photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
Prof. Nitza Ben Dov
(photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
For the first time, one of the members of the Israel Prize Committee for Literary Studies has expressed reservations about her committee’s decision, according to a report on Kan Broadcasting on Monday.
This literary fracas started when Prof. Yaffa Berlowtiz, a judge this year, sent a letter to Education Minister Yoav Gallant, who is responsible for the awarding of the prizes, saying she regretted the choice her committee had made for this year’s prize, Prof. Nitza Ben Dov of Haifa University. The Israel Prize is the country’s highest civilian honor.
Excerpts from the letter were read on Kan’s “What It Takes” program Monday with Yuval Avivi and Maya Sela. In Berlowitz’s letter, she wrote that Ben Dov does not deserve the award because her work does not meet the standard of excellence that the prize represents and that the choice was dictated to the committee members. “Prof. Nitza Ben Dov is a diligent and multifaceted researcher, but she does not stand for the excellence... the award demands,” Berlowitz wrote. “I found myself in the minority, and any attempt in advance to persuade and reason about my choices came to naught.”
The three committee members, all of whom are female, were pressured to choose a woman, she said. “I was amazed when I realized that we were chosen as women to put into practice ‘affirmative action’ and award the prize to a woman researcher.”
Berlowitz also criticized one of the other members of the committee, the author Yehudit Rotem, for choosing a winner based on the accessibility of the winner’s work rather than its quality. On his Kan program, “Culture, Too,” Goel Pinto questioned Ben Dov over the fact that she had written about Rotem’s work, wondering whether it was aboveboard for Ben Dov to be chosen for the prize by an author whose work she had critiqued.
Ben Dov, who said she was sorry to hear about Berlowitz’s letter but who emphasized that she was not involved in the committee’s deliberations, said that she felt it was fair for Rotem to have been on the committee and to have recommended her for the prize. The third member of the committee was Prof. Aliza Shenhar.
The Education Ministry responded: ”The committee selected to discuss the awarding of the prize for the study of Hebrew and general literature acted in a professional and independent manner. In the process, its final decision was made impartially and flawlessly. The committee discussed a number of candidates and decided unanimously, including Prof. Yaffa Berlowitz, to choose the candidate Prof. Nitza Ben Dov. Prof. Berlowitz was also a partner in the statement of reasons for awarding the prize.” The Education Ministry went on to detail Rotem and Shenhar’s qualifications.
In another controversy dogging Ben Dov, Dr. Gilad Padva is suing her and Haifa University over the fact that he was fired, allegedly due to his refusal to inflate grades for his students and other unfair treatment. He made an appeal to Gallant not to award Ben Dov the Israel Prize. Ben Dov told Pinto on his show that she did not know the details of his lawsuit, and, when she heard them, denied his allegations.
This is not the first time the Israel Prize has been visited by controversy. In February 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vetoed the appointment of two members of the selection panel for the Israel Prize in Literature, prompting the resignation of several other judges. Netanyahu defended his actions, accusing the judges of cronyism and awarding prizes to friends. Several members of the committees for the literary research and film prizes also resigned and other candidates, including author David Grossman, withdrew themselves from consideration.
In 1993, philosopher Prof. Yeshayahu Leibowitz turned down the prize after then prime minister Yitzhak Rabin said he would boycott the ceremony. Leibowitz, who had described the  conduct of the settler movement as “Judeo-Nazi,” said he had decided to forgo the honor to avoid embarrassing Rabin.
The Israel Prizes are set to be awarded on Independence Day which falls on April 15.


Tags israel prize Yoav Gallant Kan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Flaw of Return: Why Israel should stop offering automatic citizenship

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by