Israel ranked 23nd in sustainability among 60 countries

Israel was rated at 23rd place for sustainability out of 60 countries in the annual Expat Insider survey done by InterNations, which was released on Wednesday. The leading nations were reported to be Finland, Sweden and Norway. InterNations is a community of expats, people who opted to live outside their countries of origin, and is the largest association of its kind in the world. It is active in 420 cities and has a membership of about four million people. This is the sixth year the group holds its Expat Insider survey, which asks 20,000 expats what life is like for them in their new locations. At least 75 people are required for a country to be included in the survey. Expats are asked, for example, how they rate the availability of green foods or the air quality. The report also takes into account what they think about the local government’s defense of the environment. Some 82% of expats living in Israel were happy with its water and sanitation infrastructure, against a global average of 72%. Some 61% of expats were happy with Israel's energy supply (62% is the global average) and half of them (51%) said Israelis care about the environment, slightly more than the world average of 48%. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });When it comes to government policy concerning defending the planet, the rating is the same as the world average at 55%. Since the people being asked by InterNations aren't experts in their fields but report on their subjective experience, it's important to note that the recently released OECD report found that air pollution in Israel is rather high when compared to other member states. The report did agree that the government should adopt sustainable policies since the nation intends to reduce usage of petrol and gas by 2030.