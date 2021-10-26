Israel rejoins EU science program excluding Judea and Samaria

Israel and the EU completed negotiations for Israel to join the Horizon Europe scientific research funding program, which includes a controversial clause banning the use of the funds in east Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and Judea and Samaria.

Horizon Europe is the EU’s largest research and development program to date, with a budget of 95.5 Euros. Past rounds of the Horizon program have helped fund Israeli technological research and developments in academia and the private sector.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that “Israel joining Horizon is another aspect that positions Israel as a central player in the largest and most important research and development program in the world.”

The 2021-2027 Horizon Europe program includes the territorial exclusion clauses from the previous seven years, Horizon 2020, that were politically and diplomatically controversial when they were negotiated in 2013.

In 2013, then-justice minister Tzipi Livni reached an agreement with the EU foreign envoy at the time, Catherine Ashton, which included a compromise suggested by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett — who was economy minister at the time — an appendix stating that Israel opposes the exclusion of Judea and Samaria on legal and political grounds.

The agreement also requires Israeli companies, organizations or academic institutes that apply for European loans or grants to set up a mechanism to ensure that the funds do not get invested over the Green Line.

Now that a final draft has been reached, the government and Knesset will have to approve the agreement, with its settlement exclusion clauses.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who were foreign minister and deputy foreign minister, strongly opposed the agreement in 2013.

But this time, Liberman praised the Horizon program, saying that it is "one of the leading research and development programs in the world...Israel joining the program expresses the importance Israel puts on investment and support for research and development as a key to future economic growth."

Last year, when the government weighed applying sovereignty to Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, EU sources said that Israel could be left out of the Horizon program if it goes through with annexation. That plan was scrapped when Israel signed the Abraham Accords for peace and normalization with the United Arab Emirates.

Israel – the Foreign Ministry, along with the Finance, Justice, and Innovation, Science and Technology Ministries and the Council for Higher Education – and the EU negotiated the former’s membership in Horizon Europe in recent years, and the program is considered the flagship partnership between the sides. The agreement is set to be officially signed in December.

Lapid said that “joining Horizon brings high-quality employment, technological advancement and new Israeli businesses…The Foreign Ministry is continuing to create economic and scientific opportunities for Israel.”

Chief Scientist of the Israel Innovation Authority Ami Appelbaum said that Israeli entities have received over 1.3 billion Euros from Horizon 2020, the previous program, which had “a significant positive influence on the quality of research, strengthening Israeli academia’s international reputation and its connections with the European research community.”

Those influences can be seen in terms of international market penetration and growth potential, Appelbaum added, terming the Horizon Europe program “a strategic asset for Israel’s economy.”

Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Economics Yael Rabia-Tzadok said the agreement shows Europe’s trust in Israel as a science, technology and innovation asset.

The US put the Trump administration's declaration that settlements in Judea and Samaria are not illegal per se into action by expanding scientific agreements with Israel to include those areas, as well as the Golan Heights. The new versions of those agreements were signed in Ariel University in October 2020; the Biden administration has not reversed them.

In March, 500 academics from Europe and Israel signed a letter calling for the EU to ensure that none of its funds are used for projects involving Ariel University, which is over the Green Line. They gave examples in which Ariel University was involved in Horizon 2020 projects, and said it was "falsely indicated on project material as located in Israel."

"Research projects should not be used to legitimize or otherwise sustain illegal Israeli settlements. The EU cannot resile from its own obligations in this respect without further empowering Israel’s unlawful military occupation and its oppression of millions of Palestinians, and without further undermining the Palestinian people’s inalienable and universally-recognized rights under international law.," the letter stated.