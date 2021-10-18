The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel reaches agreement with EU on R&D funding

The agreement between Israel and the EU for the seven-year Horizon Europe program should be signed before the end of the year.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 10:10
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Israel is set to sign an agreement with Horizon Europe, the EU's largest research and innovation program of its kind, the European Commission said Monday.
The agreement for the seven-year program should be signed before the end of the year. Once it is signed, Israeli programs will be eligible for a wide variety of grants, from a project with a global budget of more than €95 billion.
Association to Horizon Europe is the closest form of cooperation in research and Innovation with non-EU countries. It is marked by joint projects and mutual access to a wider pool of excellence, innovation and research infrastructures.
This year marked the 25th anniversary of the EU-Israel successful collaboration in research & innovation. This cooperation has been consistently evolving generating win-win benefits along the way. In return to giving Israel access to a vast international research network, the European Research Area has benefited from Israel’s high levels of excellence as well as outstanding innovation capacity.
Since 1996, about 5,000 research contracts were signed as part of the cooperation. Israel-based projects received a total of €1.36 billion in funding in the framework of the Horizon 2020 program, which just ended.
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Joint research efforts have yielded successes in many fields including climate change, public health, safe transportation, and more. 


