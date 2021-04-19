Israel's first heatwave of the season, or 'Sharav,' to reach peak

Ten to 15 degrees beyond what's considered average, temperatures are expected to sit between 32-42 degrees Celsius (90-107 Fahrenheit) depending on location, with strong winds blowing in from the mountains inland.

However, while the weather is supposed to be "unseasonably hot" and humid, the week is expected to be cloudy, leaving more comfortable conditions for beach goers. Safety flags for ocean swimmers are supposed to be white, according to N12, indicating safe waters for bathing.

In Israel, the beginning of the hot season is typically marked with strong winds, which locals give the name "Sharav."

Monday, the weather is expected to hit a peak, while temperatures are supposed to drop by a couple of degrees midweek before picking back up again during the weekend.

The Health Ministry issued guidelines to keep the public safe, calling on elderly and other at-risk people in particular to avoid direct sun and heat exposure as much as possible, avoid unnecessary physical exertion, be sure to hydrate, and stay in cool areas. In addition, coronavirus regulations still remain the same; mask wearing is required in enclosed spaces, and maintaining social distancing and hygiene should be kept as common practice. However, masks are not required in outdoor areas.

The last heat wave in Israel caused a record spike in energy use, causing power outages throughout the country. The intense temperatures also led to major wildfires nationwide.

An updated weather forecast can be found on the Israel Metrological Service website, which can be found here>>> https://ims.gov.il/en/Forecasts

