Israel to send aid to India amid COVID-19 spike

“One of the countries where the pandemic is spreading in such a cruel and difficult way is our friend India,” Netanyahu said in a cabinet meeting. “I hope there will be an international effort, which Israel is prepared to be a full partner in, to stop this tragedy.”

Netanyahu sent condolences in the name of Israel’s government and citizens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

“While we are happy here, we still understand that big parts of the world are suffering greatly,” he added. “We are ready to help in any way that is needed.”

Spokespeople in the Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry were unable to provide details about the aid.

While India did relatively well in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, in recent weeks its morbidity numbers have climbed drastically.

On Tuesday, there were over 300,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row, with an overall caseload of 17.64 million. The death toll from COVID-19 in India was 197,894. Less than 10% of India's population received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.

The US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and others have pledged to aid India , especially with ventilators and oxygen containers.