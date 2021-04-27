The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to send aid to India amid COVID-19 spike

India, which has been faced with some of the worst coronavirus numbers in the world, will be receiving aid from Israel to help gain control of the pandemic in the region.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 27, 2021 14:30
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI)
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI)
Israel will take part in the international efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 in India, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.
“One of the countries where the pandemic is spreading in such a cruel and difficult way is our friend India,” Netanyahu said in a cabinet meeting. “I hope there will be an international effort, which Israel is prepared to be a full partner in, to stop this tragedy.”
Netanyahu sent condolences in the name of Israel’s government and citizens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.
“While we are happy here, we still understand that big parts of the world are suffering greatly,” he added. “We are ready to help in any way that is needed.”
Spokespeople in the Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry were unable to provide details about the aid.
While India did relatively well in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, in recent weeks its morbidity numbers have climbed drastically.
On Tuesday, there were over 300,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row, with an overall caseload of 17.64 million. The death toll from COVID-19 in India was 197,894. Less than 10% of India's population received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.
The US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and others have pledged to aid India, especially with ventilators and oxygen containers.


