Israel set to be first nation to ban the fur trade

Israel is to set to ban the fur trade, becoming the the first country in the world to do so.The plans were announced by Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel, who slammed the practice of buying and selling skin and fur in the fashion industry as "immoral." "The fur industry causes the killing of hundreds of millions of animals around the world, and involves indescribable cruelty and suffering," Gamliel explained, adding that "Utilizing the skin and fur of wildlife for the fashion industry is immoral."Future permits for the fur trade will be available, but only in special cases under certain limited criteria, the Environmental Protection Ministry said in a statement.Permits issued by the Nature and Parks Authority are currently required to sell and purchase furs in Israel, but these new criteria would limit them to cases of "scientific research, education, for instruction and religious purposes and tradition."The latter category has the potential to be particularly contentious due to the role fur plays in the traditions of haredi Jews, who often wear fur hats called shtreimels, though it is possible that they will get an exception.The move was applauded by Israeli animal rights advocacy group Animals Now, who noted that a wide majority of Israelis support such legislation, though prior attempts at introducing them into law have failed. "We applaud and welcome the environmental protection minister's courageous decision to put an end to the sale of furs in Israel," Animals Now said in a statement."Already at the beginning of the struggle, 86% of Israelis expressed a clear position that caging, torturing and brutally killing foxes, minks, dogs and cats for extravagant and unnecessary fashion items is unacceptable."The minister's important decision will save countless animals."While there are some cities that have banned the fur trade, most notably São Paulo in Brazil along with some cities in the US, this would be the first such ban on a national level. The move was met with praise by animal-rights organization PETA. In a statement, its director Elisa Allen praised Israel "for recognizing that the trade in coats, pom-poms, and other frivolous fashion items made from wild animals' fur offends the values held by all decent citizens," the BBC reported.