The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel to air kids' COVID vaccine debate live, here's how it will work

The Health Ministry hopes to build trust by making the kids' vaccine debate public.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 16:35
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Health Ministry will publicly broadcast the meeting of the Advisory Committee for the Corona Vaccines and Epidemic Control during which members will discuss the issue of giving coronavirus vaccines to children ages five to 11.
The live event will take place on Thursday, November 4 at 3 p.m. 
Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration’s senior advisory committee recommended that two doses of 10 micrograms be administered to children. The FDA is expected to accept the recommendation and give Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine for this age cohort in the coming days.
In order to build public trust in whatever decision the Health Ministry makes about vaccinating kids, the ministry decided to offer this live session, it said. 
The majority of Israeli health officials have already spoken out in favor of childhood vaccination, but exactly who will be eligible for the vaccine, when and how is still unknown.
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, October 3, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, October 3, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Israeli committee will not be making a final decision at the meeting. The event is more for the public to discuss their questions.
As such, the public is invited to submit requests to express a position on the issues of vaccination for children ages five to 11 to the committee by November 2 at 9 a.m. Applications should include the position that the individual would like to present and any documents that support the person’s position should be attached.
Since the number of applications is expected to be large, the speakers will be selected according to the following criteria: representation from professionals in the health and civil society arenas and from the general public; representation by topics, including vaccine safety, benefits and other related issues; and representation by position, including those for and against vaccinating children.
The Health Ministry has committed to selecting 20 selected speakers by November 3 at 9 p.m.
The session will be run similar to the FDA advisory committee’s in that each speaker will have three minutes to present. Speakers can use PowerPoint presentations, so long as they are submitted by November 3 at 9 p.m. and approved by the ministry.
The order of the speakers will be determined by a lottery. They will only be able to address professional issues. Anyone who defames or uses verbal violence against anyone on the committee will be stopped immediately.
Those who do not want to present but do want to ask a question, can submit questions by November 2 at 4 p.m. The questions will be reviewed by the ministry and some of them will be asked by the moderator during the live session.
The link to submit an application to speak is https://survey.gov.il/he/publichearing. The link to ask a question is https://survey.gov.il/he/pandemicexperts.
The deliberation over whether children should be vaccinated comes as Israel is exiting its fourth wave. 
There are now fewer than 10,000 active cases of coronavirus in the country and less than 1% of people being screened for the virus each day are testing positive.
On Friday, the Health Ministry reported only 651 new cases. There were 227 serious patients, including 137 who were intubated.
The death toll stood at 8,801.
Some 678 people died of the virus in September, compared to only 285 so far in October.


Tags children Health Ministry debate Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Balfour Declaration, Palestinian weaponization of post-colonial guilt - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by