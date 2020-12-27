The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Experts debate necessity of corona lockdown as it's about to begin

A group of doctors and medical experts, some of whom held senior positions in the Health Ministry, have expressed great opposition to entering the lockdown.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 10:45
Israeli border policewomen chat with local residents at the entrance to Bnei Brak as Israel enforces a lockdown of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Bnei Brak, Israel April 3, 2020 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Israeli border policewomen chat with local residents at the entrance to Bnei Brak as Israel enforces a lockdown of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Bnei Brak, Israel April 3, 2020
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
As Israel prepares to enter its third nationwide lockdown on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. to combat the resurging coronavirus morbidity rates in the country, it seems like medical experts are divided among themselves regarding the necessity and effectiveness of imposing a general lockdown.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash and Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy both started the day by giving radio interviews and explaining why entering a lockdown now is important.
In an interview for Army Radio, Levy said that previous experiences proved that a lockdown goes a long way in combating the spread of the virus. "I really think that we exited the previous lockdown too soon - the reality completely turned on us," he said on Sunday morning, adding that exiting the lockdown led to a direct surge of "morbidity rates, reproduction rates and the number of severe patients."
Levy also expressed unease to the fact that sections of the education system will continue to operate during the lockdown, according to Ynet. These include kindergartens, elementary schools and high school grades 11-12. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday and discuss the status of grades 5-10, who are to learn remotely.   
Addressing an interview given by chairwoman of the coronavirus cabinet MK Yifat Shasha-Biton to N12 on Saturday, where she said that the "lockdown is clearly political," and that she "couldn't find any explanation as to why we're entering another lockdown," Prof. Ash told 103 FM Radio on Sunday that he didn't know why the MK would say that, stressing that "the lockdown is not political - we don't have a choice."
On the other hand, a group of doctors and medical experts, some of whom held senior positions in the Health Ministry, who have come together to establish the National Public Emergency Committee for the Coronavirus Pandemic, have expressed great opposition to the idea of a lockdown and questioned its actual benefits.
In a letter sent on Sunday to the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee that still needs to approve the lockdown directives, the group claimed that "members of the government were presented with problematic facts that led to an unnecessary lockdown," and demanded that the decision be revoked.  
At the same time, the Health Ministry reported that 2,630 new coronavirus patients were diagnosed since Saturday, out of 64,662 tests administered. Some 584 patients were in serious condition, as the death toll rose to 3,210.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein chose to focus on the other side of the coin on Sunday, addressing Israel's national campaign for vaccinating as much as the population as possible that on Sunday reached its one-week mark.
We're completing the first week of coronavirus vaccinations with an unbelievable number of 280,000 vaccinated people," Edelstein tweeted, adding that 71,000 people were vaccinated during the weekend alone. "We'll continue to keep Israel safe," he insisted.

In other news, the Health Ministry on Sunday morning directed Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, on Sunday to stop sending coronavirus patients to hospitals in Jerusalem in an attempt to reduce the pressure on hospitals in the city.
Patients from the area of Jerusalem will be sent to hospitals in central Israel starting Sunday, including to the Sheba Medical Center, Beilinson Hospital and the Sourasky Medical Center.


Tags Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Yifat Shasha Biton Coronavirus Vaccine Nachman Ash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Will Israel and the US succeed in preventing war with Iran?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
3

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by