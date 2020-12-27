Experts debate necessity of corona lockdown as it's about to begin

As Israel prepares to enter its third nationwide lockdown on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. to combat the resurging coronavirus morbidity rates in the country, it seems like medical experts are divided among themselves regarding the necessity and effectiveness of imposing a general lockdown. Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash and Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy both started the day by giving radio interviews and explaining why entering a lockdown now is important. In an interview for Army Radio, Levy said that previous experiences proved that a lockdown goes a long way in combating the spread of the virus. "I really think that we exited the previous lockdown too soon - the reality completely turned on us," he said on Sunday morning, adding that exiting the lockdown led to a direct surge of "morbidity rates, reproduction rates and the number of severe patients." Levy also expressed unease to the fact that sections of the education system will continue to operate during the lockdown, according to Ynet. These include kindergartens, elementary schools and high school grades 11-12. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday and discuss the status of grades 5-10, who are to learn remotely. Addressing an interview given by chairwoman of the coronavirus cabinet MK Yifat Shasha-Biton to N12 on Saturday, where she said that the "lockdown is clearly political," and that she "couldn't find any explanation as to why we're entering another lockdown," Prof. Ash told 103 FM Radio on Sunday that he didn't know why the MK would say that, stressing that "the lockdown is not political - we don't have a choice." On the other hand, a group of doctors and medical experts, some of whom held senior positions in the Health Ministry, who have come together to establish the National Public Emergency Committee for the Coronavirus Pandemic, have expressed great opposition to the idea of a lockdown and questioned its actual benefits.In a letter sent on Sunday to the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee that still needs to approve the lockdown directives, the group claimed that "members of the government were presented with problematic facts that led to an unnecessary lockdown," and demanded that the decision be revoked.
In other news, the Health Ministry on Sunday morning directed Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, on Sunday to stop sending coronavirus patients to hospitals in Jerusalem in an attempt to reduce the pressure on hospitals in the city.Patients from the area of Jerusalem will be sent to hospitals in central Israel starting Sunday, including to the Sheba Medical Center, Beilinson Hospital and the Sourasky Medical Center.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });At the same time, the Health Ministry reported that 2,630 new coronavirus patients were diagnosed since Saturday, out of 64,662 tests administered. Some 584 patients were in serious condition, as the death toll rose to 3,210. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein chose to focus on the other side of the coin on Sunday, addressing Israel's national campaign for vaccinating as much as the population as possible that on Sunday reached its one-week mark. We're completing the first week of coronavirus vaccinations with an unbelievable number of 280,000 vaccinated people," Edelstein tweeted, adding that 71,000 people were vaccinated during the weekend alone. "We'll continue to keep Israel safe," he insisted.
אנחנו ממשיכים לעלות. מסיימים שבוע ראשון לחיסונים על מספר לא ייאמן של 280,000 מתחסנים, 71,000 מתוכם בסופ"ש האחרון. ממשיכים לחסן בשבילכם, ממשיכים לשמור על ישראל. pic.twitter.com/afEX30DNGa— Yuli Edelstein יולי אדלשטיין (@YuliEdelstein) December 27, 2020
