Israel to see 1,000 new daily COVID cases in two weeks - HU researchers

‘Waiting without making any changes at this point will necessitate taking more difficult steps later on to achieve a similar effect’

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 3, 2021 20:07
HADASSAH UNIVERSITY Medical Center managed all its COVID-19 patients at Ein Kerem, keeping Mt. Scopus coronavirus-free (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The country is expected to see as many as 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day within about two weeks, according to a new report sent to the National Security Council and published Saturday by Hebrew University researchers.
“A real wave of infection is spreading in Israel,” the researchers wrote. “Breaking the wave will require taking significant steps.”
According to their predictions, the reproduction rate or “R” has hit 1.5 and the number of daily cases is likely to increase every week. If there is no change in behavior - no adherence to mask wearing indoors, no rolling back out of the green passport - “it will be difficult to prevent reaching about 1,000 daily infections within about two weeks.”
“The vaccines are noticeably less effective in preventing infection - about 60% to 80% [effective against the Delta variant] compared to 90% against the Alpha variant,” the research team wrote.
However, the team noted that it is still unclear what percentage of people will develop serious illness. To date, the increase in severe or even moderate cases has been significantly low. 
Only three to five people out of every 1,000 who are infected are developing serious infection, according to a Thursday night report by N12, compared to 20 to 30 out of 1,000 at the peak of the pandemic.
“At this stage, there is no examination in Israel of the effectiveness of the vaccine on preventing severe illness, but in the work it is clear that this protection is similar to in the past,” they said, adding that it takes about five days to assess if a case will turn more severe.
The HU researchers recommended focusing efforts on preventing infection of the vulnerable population, especially those in hospitals and nursing homes. 
The Health Ministry is expected to meet on Sunday to discuss the option of administering a third dose or booster shot to people who are elderly or immunocompromised. 
“Waiting without making any changes at this point will necessitate taking more difficult steps later on to achieve a similar effect,” the HU researchers added.
On Friday, the Health Ministry reported that 295 people were diagnosed with coronavirus the day before.  There were 27 serious patients. The number of serious cases ranged from 23 to 29 over the past week.


