Israel to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference – and so will Iran

For the first time, Israel will send representatives to a medical conference in Dubai for plastic surgeons. The focus of the professional gathering will be advancements in plastic surgery and reconstructive treatments. Also for the first time, Iranian and Israeli medical professionals will join together in the pursuit of medical advancement. "Our participation in this conference will add to the already strong bond between the two countries," said Dr. Meir Cohen, chairman of The Israel Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery. "This relationship is developing in the exchange of knowledge, in experimentation, and can even grow into the ability to complete training courses overseas [in the UAE].""It is fascinating," he continued, "that even though the UAE observes strict modesty laws, the public is still quite interested in the myriad of ways that they can change how they look, in efforts to boost their self-esteem. This is where the field of plastic surgery shines."The signing of the Abraham Accords initiated a cascading trail of normalization deals with other countries, including Bahrain and Morocco. Dubai opened its borders to Israelis amid a rise in cases in Israel, providing a respite for many. In addition to a target vacation spot, Dubai has welcomed Israelis in conferences and academic agreements. The conference will commence according to the UAE's current public health protocols. It is hosted and was initiated by The Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, and will take place over three days during the last week of January."At the conference, we will host a few of the most brilliant minds in the world in the field of plastic surgery, all coming to share, present, and debate in the latest developments," said Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan, president of The Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, while expressing his thanks and gratitude to those attending and the planning committee. Fardan is regarded quite highly in the plastic surgery community.
The surgeons are an official delegation of The Israel Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery, an organization representing some 300 doctors in the field. It will feature speakers from the US, Italy, Belgium and Turkey. Register for the conference here.