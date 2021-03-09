Israel to vaccinate, allow entry to Jordanian laborers for Passover - N12

The state of Israel will allow 700 Jordanian laborers to enter the country to assist hotels in the tourist city of Eilat in dealing with an expected boom of tourism this coming Passover holiday, N12 reported on Monday evening.

The laborers will arrive in Israel from the neighboring Jordanian city of Aqaba , which is currently classified as a red city - meaning one with a high rate of coronavirus infections.

Due to this fact, the laborers will all receive two doses of coronavirus vaccines and isolate in coronavirus hotels before beginning their employment, the first of which will be given at the border, in order to ensure the safety of Eilat's tourists.

While at the coronavirus hotels, the laborers will all be tested for coronavirus before they are cleared to go and work at other hotels in the southern coastal enclave.

A week after the second dose of their vaccines, laborers will be allowed to return to Jordan and reenter Israel on a daily basis.

However, the report also claimed that the deal which was struck by the Israel Hotel Association and the Israeli government didn't leave any outside body responsible for monitoring the laborers during the isolation, leaving hotels in charge of enforcing isolation requirements.

