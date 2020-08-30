Israel-UAE flight planned to enter Saudi Arabia's airspace

The Israeli Pilot Association released on Sunday afternoon a draft of what Israel plans to be the flight path for the upcoming first direct flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.
The flight path passes over Saudi Arabia, despite Saudi Arabia not yet approving the flight to pass through its airspace. The flight is expected to be three hours and 13 minutes long.In May, the first-ever direct flight from Abu Dhabi landed in Israel, but it was a cargo plane carrying aid for Palestinians. Monday's flight will take Israeli and US officials to the UAE, after Israel and the UAE announced a pact to normalize ties last month. The route will be operated by El Al, and the Boeing 737 was chosen over the Dreamline 787 as the latter is not yet equipped with the Israel Aerospace Industries's Skyshield systems, according to Ynet. As part of the security requirements, El Al was required to set up an aircraft with the protection system manufactured by IAI.
Alex Winston contributed to this report.
זה הנתיב שתוכנן (עדיין לא סופי ולמיטב ידיעתנו עדיין לא אושר ע״י הסעודים) לטובת הטיסה הישירה מחר לאבו דהבי מעל סעודיה. אות הקריאה של הטיסה ELY9971. זמן הטיסה המתוכנן 3:13 שע׳. תכנון המשקל בוצע לפי בערך 100 נוסעים (PayLoad 10000). הנתיב עובר ממש קרוב לשדה הבינלאומי בריאד OERY pic.twitter.com/y73qARcGgl— איגוד הטייסים הישראלי (@igudhatayasim) August 30, 2020
The first official flight between #Israel and the UAE is officially listed on the Ben Gurion Airport website! cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });FYI: the flight from Israel is flight number 971 ( phone country code); the returning flight is 972 ( phone country code)! https://t.co/R0wxvkQdAx— Embassy of Israel (@IsraelinUSA) August 28, 2020
