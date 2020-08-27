El Al chosen to carry out first commercial flight from Israel to UAE

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Israeli airline El Al was chosen to carry out the historic first commercial flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates, according to Ynet.The passengers on the flight will be an official Israeli delegation led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat, set to travel to Abu Dhabi next Monday. The plane that will be reportedly used for the historic flight is the Boeing 737.